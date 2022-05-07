 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Inflation soaring in UK as secondhand fleece jacket costs £90,000. Previous owner a Mr V Zelensky of Kyiv, Ukraine   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 5:25 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 311x162]


Buy a few thousand of those, then hide them throughout Pooty's yachts. I'd pay good money to see his reaction every time he finds one!
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Buy a few thousand of those, then hide them throughout Pooty's yachts. I'd pay good money to see his reaction every time he finds one!


Now I'm smiling as I imagine Putin treading barefoot on a Lego brick.

\or a d4
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.