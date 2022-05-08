 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   What's that? We're coming up on a year since Gabby Petito was murdered? Well, hell. THERE'S MONEY TO BE MADE, BOYS   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ehh, not the worst you could do. Rule 34 being a thing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifetime? Judith Light is getting a little old to convincingly play a teenager.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Lifetime? Judith Light is getting a little old to convincingly play a teenager.


I mean, it's Lifetime. You have to remember the demographic; over the hill Karens that never gave up their love of high school dramas and intrigues.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only way it's a bit watchable:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Emmy-nominated actress Thora Birch is set to co-star, playing Petito's mother"

So it's basically not about the victim but about this has-been who's been doing straight-to-lifetime crap since the 90s.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't they find the boyfriend, but didn't press charges because of a technicality?
 
