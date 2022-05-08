 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   State troopers "rescue" family of geese from carpool lane, preventing them from murdering countless motorists   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not countless. I'm sure the troopers stop murdering motorists after they hit their quota for the shift.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This trailer for Super Troopers 3 sucks
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty brave for police.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Then the cops wrote them tickets for excessive honking.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God: Okay, I'm taking a day off, I'm spent....why don't you have a go at it Satan?
Satan: Hummmm....I have an idea.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The headline had me believing the cops shot them all dead.
/ Don't fault me, it's the world we seem to live in now.
// Geese can be are downright assholes.
/// Seriously, what's their problem?
 
