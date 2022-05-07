 Skip to content
(CNBC)   We are rapidly approaching a Mad Max-style world where truckers crack each other's skulls open to steal their precious diesel fuel   (cnbc.com)
    Scary, Petroleum, Diesel prices, Higher prices, Europe's move, fuel's vital role, East Coast, largest refining complex, Russian energy  
288 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 1:05 AM



Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The irony is that Rudolph Diesel designed his engine to run off of any oil whatsoever. His early engines ran off of almost anything. There's a place in town here that refines used cooking oil into biodiesel, and it costs less per gallon than at the pump. 

/Used to own an old diesel Mercedes
//Genuinely miss that car.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.


Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.


It's a direct consequence of the US Dollar being the world's reserve currency.  We're at the end of a debt super cycle, and there's only two paths the Fed can take: depression, or inflation.  The rest of the world stopped stocking up on our T bills back in 2015, and now the printing press is all on our shoulders.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.

Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.


I respectfully disagree.  The Federal reserve balance sheet is out of control, and every time they try to get it under control, the markets tank.  They can't stop the printing press.  Tens of billions a week.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.

Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.


Oh, yeah... and a little thing like war
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.

Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.

I respectfully disagree.  The Federal reserve balance sheet is out of control, and every time they try to get it under control, the markets tank.  They can't stop the printing press.  Tens of billions a week.


Maybe the markets should tank
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.

Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.

I respectfully disagree.  The Federal reserve balance sheet is out of control, and every time they try to get it under control, the markets tank.  They can't stop the printing press.  Tens of billions a week.

Maybe the markets should tank


Too politically unpopular.  They're going to blame the inflation on everything except the people responsible, buy assets they can't print more of (real estate anyone?), and let inflation rip.  That's the plan.

Here's the debt situation.
d3a577syzx0or3.cloudfront.netView Full Size

This is also why they can't raise interest rates, because that too would cause its own inflation unless we tax the wealthy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

enry: So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.


We'll know the real story in a short bit here when we're bartering with each other for basic items.

The entire system we rely on is based upon faith in the U.S. dollar. We have done everything we possibly can to destroy everything underlying that trust.

Sh*t is gonna get real.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: enry: So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.

We'll know the real story in a short bit here when we're bartering with each other for basic items.

The entire system we rely on is based upon faith in the U.S. dollar. We have done everything we possibly can to destroy everything underlying that trust.

Sh*t is gonna get real.


Even if we had behaved like angels, this is a direct consequence of being the world's reserve currency.  It happened to the Portuguese, the Spanish, and the English.  Now it's going to happen to us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Here's another way to look at the situation:
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: enry: So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.

We'll know the real story in a short bit here when we're bartering with each other for basic items.

The entire system we rely on is based upon faith in the U.S. dollar. We have done everything we possibly can to destroy everything underlying that trust.

Sh*t is gonna get real.

Even if we had behaved like angels, this is a direct consequence of being the world's reserve currency.  It happened to the Portuguese, the Spanish, and the English.  Now it's going to happen to us.


You got it. I think I'll take my last $1,000 and put it on SPY 100.

We're screwed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Marcus Aurelius: NewportBarGuy: enry: So first it wasn't enough truckers to handle the capacity at the ports, now there's too many trucks sucking up all the diesel.  I'm think it's all an excuse to crank prices, blame Biden, and make insane profits.

We'll know the real story in a short bit here when we're bartering with each other for basic items.

The entire system we rely on is based upon faith in the U.S. dollar. We have done everything we possibly can to destroy everything underlying that trust.

Sh*t is gonna get real.

Even if we had behaved like angels, this is a direct consequence of being the world's reserve currency.  It happened to the Portuguese, the Spanish, and the English.  Now it's going to happen to us.

You got it. I think I'll take my last $1,000 and put it on SPY 100.

We're screwed.


Invest in something they can't print more of.  Real estate.  Capital goods.  Blue chip stocks that supply vital infrastructure.  Your asset will inflate along with the dollar, keeping you at par.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: GardenWeasel: Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.

Our current inflation is almost completely due to supply issues and price gouging and not due to monetary policy.

I respectfully disagree.  The Federal reserve balance sheet is out of control, and every time they try to get it under control, the markets tank.  They can't stop the printing press.  Tens of billions a week.


as if the markets are the master of everything.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's only a model.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Here's another way to look at the situation:
[preview.redd.it image 850x797]


I don't understand this, and you seem knowledgeable.

I understand the confidence in the dollar bit, but what's the reserve currency thing, and what's the graph showing?

thanx
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: Marcus Aurelius: Here's another way to look at the situation:
[preview.redd.it image 850x797]

I don't understand this, and you seem knowledgeable.

I understand the confidence in the dollar bit, but what's the reserve currency thing, and what's the graph showing?

thanx


Revenue: Annual revenue coming into the US Treasury is something north of $2 trillion a year.

Deficit: Cash needed to service the debt and pay the bills and etc. for the year is north of $6 trillion a year, less the revenue.

Total outstanding treasury debt is approaching $30 trillion.

The US doesn't have enough revenue to pay for an interest rate hike.  It doesn't even have enough revenue to service the debt it already has.  Markets have noticed this and the dollar is inflating as a result.  Quickly.  And the inflation rate will accelerate.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lady J: Marcus Aurelius: Here's another way to look at the situation:
[preview.redd.it image 850x797]

I don't understand this, and you seem knowledgeable.

I understand the confidence in the dollar bit, but what's the reserve currency thing, and what's the graph showing?

thanx

Revenue: Annual revenue coming into the US Treasury is something north of $2 trillion a year.

Deficit: Cash needed to service the debt and pay the bills and etc. for the year is north of $6 trillion a year, less the revenue.

Total outstanding treasury debt is approaching $30 trillion.

The US doesn't have enough revenue to pay for an interest rate hike.  It doesn't even have enough revenue to service the debt it already has.  Markets have noticed this and the dollar is inflating as a result.  Quickly.  And the inflation rate will accelerate.


because it's bearing the weight of other countries' debt?

how has the debt got so high?  and presumably that's a larger debt:GDP (or whatever) ratio than other countries have?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: the reserve currency thing


Something like 80% of the world economy is transacted in US dollars.  If you want to buy or sell oil, for example, you need to do it in US dollars.  So governments and businesses will build up dollar holdings in order to simply participate in the world economy.  This gives the US enormous power.  They can shut players OUT of the world economy.  But it's a double edged sword.  Manufacturing moves out of the reserve currency nation, for example, and there are many other effects.  One of which is building up massive deficits.  These cause inflation, which is fought by raising interest rates.  But you have to be able to make the payments.

The US can't make the payments at the interest rates required to stop inflation.  And if they tried, they'd have to print so much money that they would cause - you guessed it - more inflation.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: how has the debt got so high


Ronald Reagan introduced "trickle down economics" in 1980, and deficits didn't matter any more, according to one of our major political parties.  Prior to that Nixon took us off the gold standard and introduced floating fit currencies.  The two events combined to get us where we are today.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fiat, that is.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: presumably that's a larger debt:GDP (or whatever) ratio than other countries have?


Canada is even worse off that the USA.  And their housing prices reflect that fact.  Japan is using negative interest rates and austerity to battle their debt monster.  I don't know how they'll turn out.  But the USA is going to have some serious inflation.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: US oil production is at record highs.  These price increases are all inflation, and they are all here to stay.  The Federal Reserve can't raise rates enough to even slow it down, the debt is too large to service if rates go up.  We're going to see years of steady inflation before this is all over.


That's funny. I have heard that before in 2008 and that did not last either.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to find a way to encourage the running refineries to make more diesel. We have the oil from what it sounds like, but more fo that needs to be made into diesel.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool. Maybe idiots will stop using 3/4 and 1 ton diesel pickups as grocery getters.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yo I haven't driven anywhere for the last two years. Gas of diesel
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: how has the debt got so high?


Well, it's interesting...
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm doing No-Buy May, and the challenge includes buying only locally grown and locally packaged food. It sucks, because I like a lot of foods from other places, but with all of the articles about oil and other inflation, it might have been very lucky timing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Lady J: presumably that's a larger debt:GDP (or whatever) ratio than other countries have?

Canada is even worse off that the USA.  And their housing prices reflect that fact.  Japan is using negative interest rates and austerity to battle their debt monster.  I don't know how they'll turn out.  But the USA is going to have some serious inflation.


thanks for the responses

I wondered re UK ratio, and looked at 2020 to be as recent as possible and not include toooo much CoVid, outlying event and whatnot.

US debt was 129% of GDP as far as I can tell, UK 105%.  dread to think what it is now.
 
Socrofece
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Food prices have jumped so much that I'm basically becoming a vegetarian by default.  Black beans, garbanzo beans, eggs, and cabbage are my new staples because I'm not paying $18 for some goddamn chicken breasts.

At least I have an excuse to eat ramen again.  Yeah, it's nothing but empty carbs and sodium, but it's so cheap and tastes so yummy.  I must eat it!  For the economics!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Znuh: /Used to own an old diesel Mercedes
//Genuinely miss that car.


The rest of us sure don't.
 
