(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Driverless car slides into home. Who was driving? FIRST BASE   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Scary, driverless car, Personal rapid transit, Police, Driverless car, home Friday  
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not subby
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh, I was expecting another "Idiots believing in Autopilot" article, not a good old fashioned runaway car.

/Ruined a gate with one of those when I was 5.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know that joke; that joke was my friend; and you, Subby, are abusing the fark out of that joke.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who's on second?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And where did they bury the survivors?
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: And where did they bury the survivors?


Grant's Tomb
 
