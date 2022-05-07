 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Man arrested 3 times for DUI shows up drunk to court, and yes, he drove himself there   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Altoona, Pennsylvania, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Lawrence E. Williams, state police, Tyrone man, Preliminary hearing, Judge  
•       •       •

231 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 May 2022 at 2:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Then in November 2021, state police arrested Williams again when he allegedly showed up drunk at Sheetz.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


/amateur
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some people need medical supervision to taper off. He sounds like one of them. He probably can't let his BAC get below a certain level or I bet he gets seizures.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lsherm: Some people need medical supervision to taper off. He sounds like one of them. He probably can't let his BAC get below a certain level or I bet he gets seizures.


Yeah.  He could just be a fool, or he might need to get rid of the shakes just to be presentable.  In any case he is in bad shape.  I hope he won't have to withdraw in jail without oversight, and I hope he can clean up in general
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

433: Lsherm: Some people need medical supervision to taper off. He sounds like one of them. He probably can't let his BAC get below a certain level or I bet he gets seizures.

Yeah.  He could just be a fool, or he might need to get rid of the shakes just to be presentable.  In any case he is in bad shape.  I hope he won't have to withdraw in jail without oversight, and I hope he can clean up in general


HE COULD STILL GET A CAB
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: HE COULD STILL GET A CAB


Well duh!  I said he might just be a fool, but it's likely he hasn't also been thinking right for a long time.  I think I'm giving him too much credit.  My best guess is that he thought he could pull it off, but clearly he could not.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lady J: 433: Lsherm: Some people need medical supervision to taper off. He sounds like one of them. He probably can't let his BAC get below a certain level or I bet he gets seizures.

Yeah.  He could just be a fool, or he might need to get rid of the shakes just to be presentable.  In any case he is in bad shape.  I hope he won't have to withdraw in jail without oversight, and I hope he can clean up in general

HE COULD STILL GET A CAB


Maybe. Blair County, PA doesn't look like the kind of place that has cabs, or Uber, even:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not one, but TWO State Game Lands in the county. I'd also venture that the kind of guy who is stumbling drunk at Sheetz buying more alcohol is not swimming in money.

This guy is obviously on a last hurrah. He either wants help or he wants to kill himself.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: He either wants help or he wants to kill himself.


Neither.  He just wants less pain at the moment.  That's how it works.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy must have a serious drinking problem.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddamnit I said I was sorry
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wha-hey, it's Tyrone in the news!  Tyrone, the town even Altoona looks down on as "the weird neighbors"....
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a sad story.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for him. That shows real commitment.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Then in November 2021, state police arrested Williams again when he allegedly showed up drunk at Sheetz.


That place has the best mozzarella sticks and great variety of convenience store food.

assets-varnish.triblive.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Some people need medical supervision to taper off. He sounds like one of them. He probably can't let his BAC get below a certain level or I bet he gets seizures.


What does that have to do with driving? At point we should give him free booze to not drive?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He was in court, drunk, and he drove himself there, but that doesn't mean he drove drunk.  Perhaps he got there early, parked, and started drinking.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.