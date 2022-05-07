 Skip to content
(live365.com)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT), songs that peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 in May, two weeks' worth of Birthday Corner, and Clark & Jimmy continue their investigation into the Hate Mongers, but Inspector Henderson's patience is getting thin   (live365.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From this point on, the Live365 stream is continually on playing random music until the show starts at 8.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good evening!

And yes, I heard Sir Elton!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Had a great time in New Orleans last weekend (as long as I don't think about what it cost me). Weather was great for the entire trip, except for the first day driving through s**w in CT and PA.  And the best thing - Sophie took right to the person taking care of her while I was away.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Had a great time in New Orleans last weekend (as long as I don't think about what it cost me). Weather was great for the entire trip, except for the first day driving through s**w in CT and PA.  And the best thing - Sophie took right to the person taking care of her while I was away.


Glad you enjoyed your trip!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This was one of my favorite songs when I was a little kid. Just a happy song. Love the Supremes.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It always intrigued me that on this song (and Bridge Over Troubled Waters) that most of the song took up so little of the record where the loudest part at the end took up half of the track.
 
