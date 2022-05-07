 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   Out of 92 cities in 8 nations, this U.S. city is the most affordable housing market. You could even say the homes here are a Steel   (marketwatch.com) divider line
10
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Primanti's is overrated

/ Nice city, with nice people though, and a couple ok semi-pro sports teams
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🙄
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All you need is 10 ingots from the Steelyard.

Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is Toledo, Ohio not on this list? Or Gary, Indiana? You can buy a city block in either of those cities for like ten dollars.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pittsburgh? My friends out there beg to differ.
 
invictus2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: How is Toledo, Ohio not on this list? Or Gary, Indiana? You can buy a city block in either of those cities for like ten dollars.


11745 WASHBURN Street, Detroit, MI, 48204 - PropertyShark


12500 Whitehill Street, Detroit, MI, 48224 - PropertyShark
 
KCinPA
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My view is not much different so make me an offer!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My sister lives in Pittsburgh. Pass.
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Link to full report: http://demographia.com/dhi.pdf

The metric used is ratio of median house price to median household income.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WriteInCandidate: Link to full report: http://demographia.com/dhi.pdf

The metric used is ratio of median house price to median household income.


I clicked on that & nothing happened, so I went to the main page.

