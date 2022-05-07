 Skip to content
(KSBY San Luis Obispo)   California: if it doesn't burn now, it'll burn soon   (ksby.com) divider line
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fires aren't a California problem. It's a West Coast problem, from central Cali all the way up into Canada. Every summer, there are fires that string all the way up the coast, but nobody ever talks about any of it except California and occasionally Washington. The true scope of this is stunning.

Some shots I took last summer in Oregon:

This fire was about 10 miles away, and it didn't make the news.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the unusually non-stupid article on this subject. Good catch, subby.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If only it were limited to the coastal states.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What hits the news here in MT is people complaining about the smoke from the fires.  The fires themselves? Not news.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So's water, from what I hear. Like the Dustbowl is coming back for the West instead of the plains states.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's a shame you didn't fill reservoirs during your last flood cycle so you'd have access to water to combat or prevent potential fires.
So I guess...
Enjoy your fires and water shortages.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meanwhile in NM
 
TomDooley [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now certainly isn't the right time to invest in moving away from fossil fuels because it will raise the price of gas too much.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly not enough raking.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ROFL

I suppose we should have raked our forests too, huh? Go back to Mar-a-lago.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Labor Day 2020. Fires converged into 400k acres there. Yeah, I probably wouldn't have noticed except I was checking on Cameron Peak fire that pretty much reached the other side of the reservoir about a mile west of me. The size and color of the ash snowing on us varied day to day.
More fires last year, more fires this year already, evacuations. Crazy shiat.
I remember those Labor Day fires farking exploded in a few hours due to high winds, just jaw dropping numbers.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I just paid $5.69/gal in Maryland outside of DC for 93 on Friday, no one is worried about raising gas prices. They are raising them just fine.

I'd like to buy an electric vehicle, but my apartment building does not have a place to charge an electric vehicle, so like most people, I'm stuck in that in between place. It's one thing to buy a car. It's another thing to buy a car AND the infrastructure to fuel it. Maybe someone could just use the gas tax to build superchargers instead of roads?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone who knows anything about native California plants knows that wildfires are absolutely a part of the ecosystem; but go right on thinking that wild oats and sugar pines are part of the native plant life.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Where I was living in NorCal was surrounded by Eucalyptus. Invasive, non-native tree that is one of the most flammable plants on Earth. Try to cut them down and the local environmentalists scream bloody murder.
 
Watubi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smoke doesn't make the news, giant flames do
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

They suck up water like there's no tomorrow, too.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ROFL

"Watching you go without water will be entreating" Said the Ant to the Grasshopper.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Where was this taken?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Here are a couple from just outside Albuquerque
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
