(Daily Mail)   Nurse from World War Two celebrates her 100th birthday by jumping out of plane for a tandem skydive. Go granny, go granny, go granny go   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Green this.

//even though it's the Daily Mail, and I now doubt the existence of grandmothers, parachutes and nurses.
//bad ass grandma is bad ass
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halfway down she tells the instructor "I knit the parachute myself"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got more guts than I do.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 850x1289]


So...The Villages?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And...was there something wrong with the aircraft? Only reason someone should jump out.

/Son of an A&P mechanic
//Landings and take offs are even
///The power of three
 
betawulf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda thought she'd be from Pasadena.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hellooooo NURSSSSSSSSsssssssssssssssssss.......*foomph*
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
