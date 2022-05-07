 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt now also Arrested and Detained in Russia   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: News, Benjamin Rich, Baikonur Cosmodrome, travel channel, launch pad, Russian Federal Space Agency, Kazakhstan, department of internal affairs, km  
•       •       •

1362 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 10:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not Alinchink too... boo.  (Also... not in Russia, but might as well be)
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like his videos. I thinked I've already Liked most of them. I don't know what else I can do to get the algorithm to pay attention to him. Maybe PEN International can grease some palms and get him out of prison and out of the country. Surely he counts as a writer/journalist held for his writing?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He seems a bit douche but that sucks.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Who?


Some asshat to stupid to stay the hell out of a country under sanctions from the rest of the world.
I have no sympathy for him.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This comes as a surprise to anyone?  I'm not saying that the guy was the most blatant and obvious MI6 officer to ever be employed by the British intelligence service, but...

Actually, I guess that is what I'm saying.

/I still love his videos, though.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His videos popped upon my Youtube suggestions about a year ago.  I've enjoyed every single one of his videos.

Sucks about him and Alinchick
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Who?


This.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This headline is uncomfortably close to being a personal attack
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have heard of YouTubers jumping out of planes just to get video of the crash for the clicks...but it takes a special kind of YouTuber think 'how many clicks could I get for flying to Russia right now?'
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This comes as a surprise to anyone?  I'm not saying that the guy was the most blatant and obvious MI6 officer to ever be employed by the British intelligence service, but...

Actually, I guess that is what I'm saying.

/I still love his videos, though.


Really? His videos show him roaming around odd rural areas in Eastern Europe and commenting on how Soviet everything looks. Not exactly a John Le Carre protagonist.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably not a good time for westerners to be farking around in that part of the world.  Technically not Russia but it's where they launch and recover their spacecraft so...basically Russia.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Insult Comic Bishounen: Who?

Some asshat to stupid to stay the hell out of a country under sanctions from the rest of the world.
I have no sympathy for him.


He's not in Russia.
 
Iczer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Illegal acts" in Russian basically translates out to "We're gonna gulag this shiat until you stop doing what we don't like" nowadays.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Insult Comic Bishounen: Who?

Some asshat to stupid to stay the hell out of a country under sanctions from the rest of the world.
I have no sympathy for him.


Wait we sanctioned Kazakhstan?  The facility is leased to Russia but the guy wasn't in Russia.  It sounds like the launch site staff themselves just held onto the guy 'because', hopefully there isn't some larger vendetta against whoever this guy is.

But sympathy-wise for me, he went to the space history museum in Kazakhstan, which borders and has a launch-site lease agreement with Russia.   This isn't much different than going to a museum in Latvia and getting nabbed by Russia for Reasons.  Former Soviet space, now in a tenuous position bordering a Russia who seems to want to put the band back together for some reason.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Iczer: "Illegal acts" in Russian basically translates out to "We're gonna gulag this shiat until you stop doing what we don't like" nowadays.


Maybe he knows how to set up an office WiFi network?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I found his "illegal acts" against Russia specifically starting at 1:50...
Bald & Bankrupt Exposes Opinion On Russian Government & People
Youtube QYfJYw0VTGA

...so we may see him again in 15years if he's lucky.
 
zbtop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm legitimately surprised this hasn't happened earlier knowing him.

Should make for a hell of a youtube episode in a few weeks.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This comes as a surprise to anyone?  I'm not saying that the guy was the most blatant and obvious MI6 officer to ever be employed by the British intelligence service, but...

Actually, I guess that is what I'm saying.

/I still love his videos, though.

Really? His videos show him roaming around odd rural areas in Eastern Europe and commenting on how Soviet everything looks. Not exactly a John Le Carre protagonist.


Huh, now that you put it that way, he kinda IS the perfect Johnb Le Carre protagonist. Especially the hitchiking. Even his "mad babushka energy" is an expert-level harmless disguise, while he gets all sorts of local information. I mean the series where he hitchhikes Ukraine looking for Soviet murals as landmarks could be cover for mapping out any number of public-facing symbols and codes. He would be like, a tour guide for novice M16 in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

"Why are we riding in an old pickup truck with a retired tow truck driver? Donbas is that way. The sign said..." "My cousin is asking if we can visit some art museum in Donbas, he heard about it from a girl in his university course. [turns around] What is this, your gap year? His 86 year old mother gave me his business card when I bought those cabbage rolls you're eating. At the hotel parking lot, I asked him if he ever pulled a 1976 Lada out of a pond for a German Stasi agent. He is taking us to that pond right now, because we bought his favourite homecooked meal. Shut up and eat your cabbage, you don't deserve paprika that good."
 
Sasquach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Insult Comic Bishounen: Who?

Some asshat to stupid to stay the hell out of a country under sanctions from the rest of the world.
I have no sympathy for him.


He reminds me of the type that go hiking through Iran, skirting military installations, on an American passport, and are shocked when they're arrested and imprisoned...
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like his videos. He talks to real people. I feel like I know the "former Soviet" part of the world so much better thanks to him. Recently he was right on the boarder in Eastern Ukraine. I think of one guy in particular who he spoke with.

The Soviet stuff in his videos is just a goal--the getting there is the point. A mad Englishman. Think Bruce Chatwin.

Sucks that he is detained.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't think this deserves the "News" tag. This is more like youtube drama/first world problems kind of thing.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xrayspx: hopefully there isn't some larger vendetta against whoever this guy is.


Unfortunately, there is.  Not just for being (mildly) anti-Putin, but in a more general sense.  From a younger Vice-watching western perspective, he's honestly the best salesmen for the goodness, fun, and adventure in out-there ex-USSR spots.  But, if you're trying to portray your country as a strong world power abroad, and a competent government domestically, you have no interest in anyone showing off your poorest, most neglected villages.  Even if he genuinely enjoys them and his viewership does too, vicariously.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aww, I was hoping it was that Texass asshat
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PyroStock: I found his "illegal acts" against Russia specifically starting at 1:50...
[YouTube video: Bald & Bankrupt Exposes Opinion On Russian Government & People]
...so we may see him again in 15years if he's lucky.


That guy is going to fall down so many elevator shafts
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: I like his videos. He talks to real people. I feel like I know the "former Soviet" part of the world so much better thanks to him. Recently he was right on the boarder in Eastern Ukraine. I think of one guy in particular who he spoke with.

The Soviet stuff in his videos is just a goal--the getting there is the point. A mad Englishman. Think Bruce Chatwin.

Sucks that he is detained.


The only difference between maga morons and soviet die hards are the politicians they worship. Otherwise the stupidity, ignorance, and ease of brainwashing is all the same.

And stupid youtubers dont ever deserve the news tag. Obvious tag would have worked perfectly fine here you dumbass submitter
 
sprgrss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: The only difference between maga morons and soviet die hards are the politicians they worship. Otherwise the stupidity, ignorance, and ease of brainwashing is all the same.

And stupid youtubers dont ever deserve the news tag. Obvious tag would have worked perfectly fine here you dumbass submitter


He's not a soviet die hard in the sense of the politics.  He has an interest in soviet culture and the like but none of it is political.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This comes as a surprise to anyone?  I'm not saying that the guy was the most blatant and obvious MI6 officer to ever be employed by the British intelligence service, but...

Actually, I guess that is what I'm saying.

/I still love his videos, though.


Probably not an agent, but definitely an asset and he might have been getting donations and suggestions of what to film next from fans of his work at MI6.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.