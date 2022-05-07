 Skip to content
(Travel and Leisure)   Saunas are the reason that Finland is so happy. Apparently, their universal health care or their social safety net were not able to weigh in   (travelandleisure.com) divider line
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out people are happier when their government doesn't treat them like shiat? What a novel concept.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the Finnish Parliament holds informal meetings in their own sauna. The thought process behind this is that when business suits are removed, leaving nothing but bare skin and swimsuits, workplace hierarchies melt away (no pun intended) and everyone is an equal.

Okie dokie, maybe all we need is to lock a mostly naked Blanche, Yertle, Coalfinger, Cinnamon, and crew in a sauna and see if we can't get this country back on track? Any takers?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It helps.

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Even the Finnish Parliament holds informal meetings in their own sauna. The thought process behind this is that when business suits are removed, leaving nothing but bare skin and swimsuits, workplace hierarchies melt away (no pun intended) and everyone is an equal.

Okie dokie, maybe all we need is to lock a mostly naked Blanche, Yertle, Coalfinger, Cinnamon, and crew in a sauna and see if we can't get this country back on track? Any takers?


That'll only work if you don't let them out again.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never get between a man and his sauna.

satwcomic.comView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Even the Finnish Parliament holds informal meetings in their own sauna.


I, too, would be happier sharing a sauna with the Finnish PM

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fwiw, Most people in countries will never really give it all that much thought, because the entire concept of being condemned to death because you can't afford readily available treatment is never something they need to worry about, at all.

If you work a parttime job in a McDonald's drivetru and you end up having a need for a lung transplant for whatever reason, literally the only concern is the limited availability of donor organs, NOT "how am I possibly going to pay for this?!"

The US is pretty much the only 1st world country where medical bankruptcy is even a thing that exists.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare sauna trifecta in play
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Houdini liked saunas.
What? What are you talking about?
Houdini. He liked saunas.
Ummmm....
Every show, he would be sauna a girl in half.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, they have saunas, universal health care, a wonderful social safety net, and a smokin' hot prime minister.

But you have to balance that against living with one of the best school systems in the world.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French have the same and a bunch of them just voted for a Nazi.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
River City Ransom.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Turns out people are happier when their government doesn't treat them like shiat? What a novel concept.


Turns out people are happier when they have less to worry about.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Even the Finnish Parliament holds informal meetings in their own sauna. The thought process behind this is that when business suits are removed, leaving nothing but bare skin and swimsuits, workplace hierarchies melt away (no pun intended) and everyone is an equal.

Okie dokie, maybe all we need is to lock a mostly naked Blanche, Yertle, Coalfinger, Cinnamon, and crew in a sauna and see if we can't get this country back on track? Any takers?


...can we bar the door shut and crank the heat up...?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're a whole country with half as many people as my state. Also they aren't my state. That's why they're so happy.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mah Nà Mah Nà
Youtube KoheVioD3Bg
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been in a sauna or two. They're nice, but they're not hot tubs.

/Californian
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just a second...

Are we talking about saunas...?
Fark user imageView Full Size

...or "saunas"?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm good either way.  I just need to know what to pack.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I've been in a sauna or two. They're nice, but they're not hot tubs.

/Californian


whynotboth.jpg

with a dip in the pool after either one
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: New Rising Sun: Even the Finnish Parliament holds informal meetings in their own sauna.

I, too, would be happier sharing a sauna with the Finnish PM

[Fark user image image 709x1500]


I don't know what nationality you are now, but 10 seconds later you'd Finish.
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
