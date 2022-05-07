 Skip to content
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a completely achievable goal if he reduces the user base to 3 by 2024, which by the looks of things, is what he's going for.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what? Another thin-skinned billionaire with a pointless vanity project the world doesn't need. Feed a billion hungry people. Cure a disease afflicting a billion sick people. Raise up a billion poor people. Do something worthwhile, you self-centered man child.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never really had much of an opinion on Elon Musk, but I'm starting to cringe every time a sentence starts with 'Elon Musk said...'. I don't particularly give a fark.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In terms of actual human users I wouldn't be surprised if we're at or past peak twitter. Everything has a cycle.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cache.gawkerassets.comView Full Size


/bughunter 2.0 had that book!
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I never really had much of an opinion on Elon Musk, but I'm starting to cringe every time a sentence starts with 'Elon Musk said...'. I don't particularly give a fark.


so much this!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk wants to quadruple Twitter users by 2028

By force, if necessary.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk wants to simultaneously increase Twitter's revenues and reduce moderation.

These are fundamentally incompatible aims.  Reducing moderation turns Twitter into a toxic, 4chan-like toxic hellstew that advertisers wouldn't touch, and the people to whom such a dumpster fire would appeal to would never pay for it.

Plus, there was another story that he told current Twitter employees to expect to work far more hours, and if he takes the company private, there's no stock options to hold people there with.  So anyone there who can get a job elsewhere is gone.

This looks like it's heading towards being a total clusterfark, and I hope it begins the process of the unraveling of Elon Musk.
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: In terms of actual human users I wouldn't be surprised if we're at or past peak twitter. Everything has a cycle.


I don't think Twitter was ever as popular as it was perceived to be.  It always seemed like it mostly existed as a site for lame-ass content-creators to steal content from.  Tweets go *reposted*, but who actually logs in to Twitter?

Really, all of the "social networking" sites have been on borrowed time since SMS became "free" and everyone got a smartphone. They don't function as communications platforms anymore. They function primarily as propaganda/marketing vehicles.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: So what? Another thin-skinned billionaire with a pointless vanity project the world doesn't need. Feed a billion hungry people. Cure a disease afflicting a billion sick people. Raise up a billion poor people. Do something worthwhile, you self-centered man child.


As he prepares to spend $44B to buy Twitter, it should always be pointed out this douche claimed he could fix world hunger for $6B.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paying money for an ad free experience?

What's next, TotalTwitter?
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bots left when Twits purged the algorithms that added 100's of 1,000's to blue checks.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Paying money for an ad free experience?

What's next, TotalTwitter?


That's a ridiculous and unfair comparison

/you mean, "What's next, BareTwitter?"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: So what? Another thin-skinned billionaire with a pointless vanity project the world doesn't need. Feed a billion hungry people. Cure a disease afflicting a billion sick people. Raise up a billion poor people. Do something worthwhile, you self-centered man child.


BRO....you don't understand. Someone said something mean about Elon and he saw it!

/ plus, it is ONLY $43 billion. What could you possibly get for $43 billon, Michael?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no. I don't see that more people are going to be signing up for the toxic stew that twitler is going to become. He'll be lucky to only lose a quarter.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

No, tell them to wait outside
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

realmolo: The Irresponsible Captain: In terms of actual human users I wouldn't be surprised if we're at or past peak twitter. Everything has a cycle.

I don't think Twitter was ever as popular as it was perceived to be.  It always seemed like it mostly existed as a site for lame-ass content-creators to steal content from.  Tweets go *reposted*, but who actually logs in to Twitter?

Really, all of the "social networking" sites have been on borrowed time since SMS became "free" and everyone got a smartphone. They don't function as communications platforms anymore. They function primarily as propaganda/marketing vehicles.


Speak for yourself.  Mabye Twitter is going down the drain, but I regularly turn to LinkedIn for incisive commentary about things such as habits of effective CEOs, being a more effective worker, being a more effective LinkedIn blogger, 50 lessons I've learned from being a more effective CEO, and how to jumpstart my job search today with these 10 LinkedIn features.

With that sort of dynamic and engaging content on a platform that I log in to at least two or three times each...year...or two, they're bound to dominate the competition.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Methinks he will change the user base by a factor of four. But to 1/4 the number of users and not to 4 times the number.
The bad side may be that some alt-right replacements will gain users at the expense of our future.
:(
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby's close. It rhymes with bots..
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha ha NO.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh my gosh!! Twitter won't be letting little soy boy pants-wetters delete tweets and accounts they disagree with politically? Well that's it!! Twitter is going down the tubes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Elon Musk is a jagoff.
 
honk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he/s figuring on making the deficit up with Russian money? They seem to like to control the American conversation.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I never joined twitter or read many "tweets" and now that this douche bag has taken over, I will avoid it like subby's mom when she's hungry
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Notabunny: So what? Another thin-skinned billionaire with a pointless vanity project the world doesn't need. Feed a billion hungry people. Cure a disease afflicting a billion sick people. Raise up a billion poor people. Do something worthwhile, you self-centered man child.


So much THIS!

I would totally be OK with him gloating and being an attention whore if it meant he was sending gobs of money to places like Sri Lanka and Lebanon and other places whose economies have tanked and people are suffering.

How can you be smart enough to be a multibillionaire and not notice the world around you?
 
jake_lex
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wax_on: Yeah, no. I don't see that more people are going to be signing up for the toxic stew that twitler is going to become. He'll be lucky to only lose a quarter.


I think the number of users will increase on paper, but it's going to be a bunch of users with names like HitlerRulez69 or whatever.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Notabunny: So what? Another thin-skinned billionaire with a pointless vanity project the world doesn't need. Feed a billion hungry people. Cure a disease afflicting a billion sick people. Raise up a billion poor people. Do something worthwhile, you self-centered man child.

BRO....you don't understand. Someone said something mean about Elon and he saw it!

/ plus, it is ONLY $43 billion. What could you possibly get for $43 billon, Michael?


Solve world hunger about 7 times over, appearantly.
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maui says Elon doesn't know what a tweet is.
 
