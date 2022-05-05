 Skip to content
(CNN)   7-year-old chugs blood of Christ at her first communion. God be with her   (cnn.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was freaking hysterical.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So we should expect her to show up on Fark in what, 6 years?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: So we should expect her to show up on Fark in what, 6 years?


As a Farker, I mean.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.


If devouring the transubstantiated body and blood of a god in a ritualistic weekly sky burial is wrong, I don't want to be right.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.

If devouring the transubstantiated body and blood of a god in a ritualistic weekly sky burial is wrong, I don't want to be right.


If christ was killed in the 20th century. They'd all be wearing little eletric chairs around their necks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Transubstantiation always smacked of copout paganism to me.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.

If devouring the transubstantiated body and blood of a god in a ritualistic weekly sky burial is wrong, I don't want to be right.

If christ was killed in the 20th century. They'd all be wearing little eletric chairs around their necks.


If I ever take communion again, I'm going to bring a little bottle of hot sauce with me. The body of Christ is downright nasty.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.

If devouring the transubstantiated body and blood of a god in a ritualistic weekly sky burial is wrong, I don't want to be right.

If christ was killed in the 20th century. They'd all be wearing little eletric chairs around their necks.

If I ever take communion again, I'm going to bring a little bottle of hot sauce with me. The body of Christ is downright nasty.


When I was a kid, I used to sneak candy to have afterward.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blood of Christ was my gateway to bar life also.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: The blood of Christ was my gateway to bar life also.


Under the influence...of the Holy Spirit!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cure - The Blood
Youtube corav0XoLUY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were a kid in South Dakota, you'd start drinking early, too.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter's devotion is showing by how carefully they capitalised all those Holy Words. Blood of christ my ass. This has got to be the single most ridiculous and hurtful mythology ever foisted on the poor benighted masses. No wonder we live in a brutal age of materialism. And here you bastards are getting seven-year-olds drunk. Disgusting.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So we should expect her to show up on Fark in what, 6 years?


Or, you know, today
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And after the blood of Christ... the BRAIIIINS
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jeanne Moos isn't AS bad as Chris Cillizza... but it is close.
 
bababa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was she just supposed to take a sip? Or was she supposed to drink it all, just not so fast?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: dhcmrlchtdj: optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.

If devouring the transubstantiated body and blood of a god in a ritualistic weekly sky burial is wrong, I don't want to be right.

If christ was killed in the 20th century. They'd all be wearing little eletric chairs around their necks.

If I ever take communion again, I'm going to bring a little bottle of hot sauce with me. The body of Christ is downright nasty.


What a spicy Jesus may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Submitter's devotion is showing by how carefully they capitalised all those Holy Words. Blood of christ my ass. This has got to be the single most ridiculous and hurtful mythology ever foisted on the poor benighted masses. No wonder we live in a brutal age of materialism. And here you bastards are getting seven-year-olds drunk. Disgusting.


At least the kid wasn't buggered this time... probably.

/maybe
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.


It's OK to eat beaver on Fridays in Canada, though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: Here...let's do ritualistic blood drinking and flesh eating. It's perfectly normal.

But don't eat meat on Fridays...because you'll go to hell.


Technically, alligator is fine.

/ I think that pigs would also be fine because they live in mud and mud is a liquid.

// why, yes. The nuns did beat the left-handedness out of me when I was a small child. How do I know? I am left eye dominant.

/// while the second slashy is a joke...it's not much of one.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - The Vatican Rag - with intro
Youtube _YcGRNmkB00


2, 4, 6, 8, time to transsubstantiate!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Easy now!  Save some for the boys." -The priest
 
Vern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: If you were a kid in South Dakota, you'd start drinking early, too.


BS, I live in South Dakota and they just gave the kids grape juice at Communion. As soon as I found that out, I swore off Christianity forever. That's why I became an Alvisist.
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Majority of the molestation is against little boys. Those sons of biatches consider it a perk that comes with the position.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vern: edmo: If you were a kid in South Dakota, you'd start drinking early, too.

BS, I live in South Dakota and they just gave the kids grape juice at Communion. As soon as I found that out, I swore off Christianity forever. That's why I became an Alvisist.


Alvisist? As in this Alvis?:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
you really gotta line the stomach with some body of christ first
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stephen_Falken: Submitter's devotion is showing by how carefully they capitalised all those Holy Words. Blood of christ my ass. This has got to be the single most ridiculous and hurtful mythology ever foisted on the poor benighted masses. No wonder we live in a brutal age of materialism. And here you bastards are getting seven-year-olds drunk. Disgusting.


Please...tell us how you really feel.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stephen_Falken: Submitter's devotion is showing by how carefully they capitalised all those Holy Words. Blood of christ my ass. This has got to be the single most ridiculous and hurtful mythology ever foisted on the poor benighted masses. No wonder we live in a brutal age of materialism. And here you bastards are getting seven-year-olds drunk. Disgusting.


Fun fact: What is the actual name of Jesus, in Hebrew? Joshua. And his Second Coming will bring about the Apocalypse, the end of the world. For example, through global thermonuclear war. Kind of puts a different light on that movie, doesn't it, Professor Falken.
 
