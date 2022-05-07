 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone, all and all they just need their recess time   (nbcnews.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That'll calm down a bunch of stir crazy kids.

/s
 
rawbaker [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's about accountability. Come do the job before you opine or write laws about it. 'Kay, thnx, bye.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Eh, I was a kid once.  This was actually a powerful technique for managing kids.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Florida, kids in a second grade class were told to walk laps during recess after no one confessed to taking money from a classmate. In Kentucky, a first grader who hadn't been paying attention in class had to sit on a bench next to his teacher and watch his friends play. In Texas, after a few students misbehaved, an entire first grade class had to sit inside silently for recess.


Sounds similar to what we had in New England in the 80s. Punishment for minor misbehavior was basically varying amounts of time in a designated spot outside at the start of recess.  I think recess was 25 minutes, so if you were getting punished you either had 5 or 10 minutes in the time out spot where you could observe recess happening without you.  I don't think they made anyone actually sit-out the entirety of recess.  If you did something bad enough to miss an entire recess, which was rare, they handled that separately.  Never had anything happen to require a whole-class punishment.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The area behind the bike shed is now off limits.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All you'll do is make them belligerent and resentful and hell to deal with for the time you have them in.  Better just to let them out five minutes late for a short recess.  That's as true for them as it is for wage slaves.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, it's better than what they used to do.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Take the electronic devices and MAKE them play outside.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Collective punishment is a war crime - it's a violation of the Geneva Convention.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Eh, I was a kid once.  This was actually a powerful technique for managing kids.


It didn't work on me. The punishment for any variety of made-up, make-believe, arbitrary and capricious violations of unwritten and unspoken rules from my teachers was being held inside for recess. I quickly found out that if I "forgot" that I was supposed to stay inside, nothing happened other than the teacher saying I had to stay inside tomorrow. After a few times of this they moved on to adding an additional recess forfeited for each one I didn't stay inside. Then, it advanced to them doubling the punishment for each recess that I was supposed to skip but instead sprinted out the door to take. It was like that math puzzle how a grain of rice doubles on each square of a chess board. Eventually it reached the point that I was to be held inside for more recess than we had days of school left in the year. A parent/teacher conference ensued and the response from my parents was "Maybe you should just let him go play outside? Because this idea of holding him inside for the next few months is probably not a good idea."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never met the kid who doesn't need to bleed off a whole lot of physical energy.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rawbaker: It's about accountability. Come do the job before you opine or write laws about it. 'Kay, thnx, bye.


The law is being pushed by child behavioral specialists.

Really, you have a lot of restless kids who will not settle down and you think the solution is to take away recess?  The whole point of recess is to burn off their energy so that they are down.

Now if you make them do the thing where they have to sit for the first five minutes, that can still get the point across and the wiggles out.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up

Recess is the number one time bullying/ kids being shunned/fighting/ takes place.

Must end it
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: In Florida, kids in a second grade class were told to walk laps during recess after no one confessed to taking money from a classmate. In Kentucky, a first grader who hadn't been paying attention in class had to sit on a bench next to his teacher and watch his friends play. In Texas, after a few students misbehaved, an entire first grade class had to sit inside silently for recess.


Sounds similar to what we had in New England in the 80s. Punishment for minor misbehavior was basically varying amounts of time in a designated spot outside at the start of recess.  I think recess was 25 minutes, so if you were getting punished you either had 5 or 10 minutes in the time out spot where you could observe recess happening without you.  I don't think they made anyone actually sit-out the entirety of recess.  If you did something bad enough to miss an entire recess, which was rare, they handled that separately.  Never had anything happen to require a whole-class punishment.


I agree with making them walk laps.  The most important thing is to burn the energy off, so they calm the hell down.  Making them just sit is counter productive.  You can take the fun away and still tire them the hell out.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seriously, nobody has the song?

Music is the only reason I have sanity.

Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall Official Music Video (Lyrics In Description)
Youtube qs35t2xFqdU
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I stayed inside for recess when I was in trouble. I was very sad the rest of the class went to play and I was not allowed. I never shot marbles from my nose at my classmates ever again 😥
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I try really hard to get my kids to school 15-20 minutes early to make sure that they have some playtime before the bell rings. I think the evidence suggests that this leads to better classroom behavior and better academic performance in general.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: In Florida, kids in a second grade class were told to walk laps during recess after no one confessed to taking money from a classmate. In Kentucky, a first grader who hadn't been paying attention in class had to sit on a bench next to his teacher and watch his friends play. In Texas, after a few students misbehaved, an entire first grade class had to sit inside silently for recess.


Sounds similar to what we had in New England in the 80s. Punishment for minor misbehavior was basically varying amounts of time in a designated spot outside at the start of recess.  I think recess was 25 minutes, so if you were getting punished you either had 5 or 10 minutes in the time out spot where you could observe recess happening without you.  I don't think they made anyone actually sit-out the entirety of recess.  If you did something bad enough to miss an entire recess, which was rare, they handled that separately.  Never had anything happen to require a whole-class punishment.


Same here. I was in elementary school in Queens, NY and our recess was in a vacant portion of the parking lot. When we misbehaved in class, we had to stand/pace on the parking lines for a portion of the period. I declared my love to a girl for the first time in the second grade by shouting from one of those parking lines. She laughed then punched me.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, uh forfeiting recess was a very effective deterrent. There were varying degrees of punishment. Sometimes you just had to sit next to the teacher for a few minutes before you got to play. It was pretty rare kids would get stuck in the classroom and forfeit recess when I was in elementary school. It worked very very well. All I see now are less deterrents, less repercussions, less punishments, and kids with worse and worse behavior turning into adults with poor behavior.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: Take the electronic devices and MAKE them play monopoly ...


until someone flips the board
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Eh, I was a kid once.  This was actually a powerful technique for managing kids.


let me guess, spanking never did you any harm either?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wax_on: I try really hard to get my kids to school 15-20 minutes early to make sure that they have some playtime before the bell rings. I think the evidence suggests that this leads to better classroom behavior and better academic performance in general.


You have a school that allows the kids to play outside or inside before class? Literally none of my schools did that. If you arrived early you were to either report to your home room (in grades K through 6).

In jr high or high school, you were commanded to go sit on the bleachers in the gym before the opening passing period bell rang. In high school, there were parking lot monitors. If you drove to school and got there early to snag a good parking spot and chill to some tunes, some nasty, cranky, bee-eye-itch of a teacher would be walking over to your car to command that you had to immediately get inside and go sit on the bleachers. Like, they'd be knocking on your car window to aggravate you and tell you to get inside RIGHT FARKING NOW. You'd have to drop the car into gear and go make some laps of the parking lot at slightly faster than idle speed so the giant, fat, juggling asses of those teachers couldn't catch up to you and knock on your windows some more. Or you'd have to leave the school parking lot and go cruise around the local village streets for 5-10 minutes to get them to STFU and leave you alone. You could cruise down to the "T" (the T-shape intersection out in the country that was south of the school) and that was where people did a few things:
1. Got high before school.
2. Got drunk before school.
3. A few people farked in the back or front seat before school.
4. A few people scheduled fights to settle scores before or after school.

Like, literally, these nasty, cranky, angry, wasted generation caught-in-the-middle I served in Korea (the forgotten war) so I don't get respect as if I was in WWII teachers would have been better to mind their farking business and let people chill in the parking lot for about 10 minutes where they weren't doing anything bad. Instead, they had to be complete A-holes and make kids go elsewhere where they were doing worse things.

Ain't nobody that can't mind their business like that loser generation of people I had as high school teachers.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I've never met the kid who doesn't need to bleed off a whole lot of physical energy.


Seven words too many
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Valter: Seriously, nobody has the song?

Music is the only reason I have sanity.

[YouTube video: Pink Floyd - Another Brick in the Wall Official Music Video (Lyrics In Description)]


OkBoomer.gif
 
