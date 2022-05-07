 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia's "Digital Iron Curtain" is more like a "digital lace curtain" as VPN usage skyrockets inside Russia as its people are beginning to suspect official government news sources aren't being quite on the level about how things are going in Ukraine   (msn.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This may explain some of the heretofore unexplained fires in Russia. Who would want to go die for a megalomaniac?

/ BESIDES THE RED HATS!
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or why I'm getting spam emails again
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are random bits of infrastructure around Russia still spontaneously combusting?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good luck, I'm behind 48 boxies.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

One of the HR people at work ALMOST got GOT the other day. It was the old "can you change the routing of my check" gag.

/ they called the person in question and never actually processed the transaction

// I got to send out "is this a scam" training that I built a few years ago
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

We use KnowBe4 at work.  When they first started it, I would intentionally click on all of their links. I mean if you are actually paying attention, it's obvious they are KnowBe4 links.  The powers that be didn't find it as humorous as I did, so I just setup an Exchange mail rule to shiatcan all of them that hit my mailbox.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Why would they bother sending fake malicious emails (if that's what you are saying that they did) when anyone can guess the 65 year old CEOs password with enough information about them?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
VPNs - which hide users' identities and locations - are being downloaded in Russia by the hundreds of thousands a day after Russian authorities launched a crackdown on any media not towing the official line

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: We use KnowBe4 at work. When they first started it, I would intentionally click on all of their links. I mean if you are actually paying attention, it's obvious they are KnowBe4 links. The powers that be didn't find it as humorous as I did, so I just setup an Exchange mail rule to shiatcan all of them that hit my mailbox.


I've been 'legitimately' caught once.  Because they had an inside man at the company tailoring the spam and the guy knows me really well.  There are limits, that kind of thing has to be pointless in terms of improving security.  Now I waste more time trying to see if he's going for another 'gotcha' than it's worth for the company.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yes, they send out fake spam messages that are tailored to try and fool employees.  If you click on a link you are taken to one of their pages and told that you clicked on a fraudulent link. Management has a backend that can see how many employees have clicked on things.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Is it the same as your luggage?
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I didn't think this was a big deal, but then I found out that Russia has about 85% of the population as internet users, which is far higher than I thought.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oh...you mean 1, 2, 3, 4, 5?
 
