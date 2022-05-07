 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Pro-tip: Your skills in games doesn't always translate to real-world, as a Russian 'war games world champion' tank driver has learned
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"But his conflict ended in death when his tank was hit in Ukraine."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Condolences to the family. I guess.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm betting that these wargames, even using real tanks and fireable rounds, don't really feature any defensive requirements for the participants other than possibly avoiding other tanks.

when your training doctrine largely resembles Kelly's Heroes you're well and truly farked.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wikipedia:  Participating tanks drive a three-lap route of 6-10 km. During the first lap, crews fire at tank-size targets positioned at distances of 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800 m (crews aim by tank's optic, without any modern fire-control system). In the second lap, different targets imitating an anti-tank mortar (RPG) squad and an infantry unit are fired upon. These targets are at a distance of 600-700 m, and must be engaged with a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun. In the third lap the tank crews fire at targets shaped like an anti-tank gun and ATGM unit using the turret-mounted heavy machine gun at a distance of 1,200 m. One or more misses leads to an extra penalty lap 500 m long. On the final lap tanks have to go through various terrain obstacles; an obstacle missed or improperly traversed adds 10 seconds to the crew's final timing.

So not video gaming, but ain't nobody shootin' back, either.

Also, apart from China, it's a seriously lopsided contest.  Mongolia.  Kyrgyzstan.  Armenia.  You know, military powerhouses.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I mean, that's what training is?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wikipedia:  Participating tanks drive a three-lap route of 6-10 km. During the first lap, crews fire at tank-size targets positioned at distances of 1,600, 1,700 and 1,800 m (crews aim by tank's optic, without any modern fire-control system). In the second lap, different targets imitating an anti-tank mortar (RPG) squad and an infantry unit are fired upon. These targets are at a distance of 600-700 m, and must be engaged with a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun. In the third lap the tank crews fire at targets shaped like an anti-tank gun and ATGM unit using the turret-mounted heavy machine gun at a distance of 1,200 m. One or more misses leads to an extra penalty lap 500 m long. On the final lap tanks have to go through various terrain obstacles; an obstacle missed or improperly traversed adds 10 seconds to the crew's final timing.

So not video gaming, but ain't nobody shootin' back, either.



And where they know pretty much exactly what to expect.
IRL you have no idea what could happen next. Several days of boredom or an incoming NLAW in ten seconds. Or a Bayraktar. Or an enemy tank. Or a Switchblade. Or a Javelin from over a hill. Or a mine.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In the real world, the shells are live, and the ammunition fires aren't timers.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
when I was a kid we had this little handheld driving game - like a really basic game boy that just did one thing.
I was really good at it and I remember saying to the adults in my life, do you think that means I'll be good at real driving?.  response emphatically no.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
farking noobs
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He was essentially a stunt driver - skills that while cool, don't translate into missile resistance.
Did anybody else pick up on the two Russian mothers collecting their kid's bodies? "You're lucky your son's body is intact, mine came back as a 😵 and🤚🤚
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.


Fark user imageView Full Size


more like M/28-30, but yes
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.

[Fark user image image 615x744]

more like M/28-30, but yes


unrelated but funny....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess they didn't run the javelin elimination rounds in the competitions. They tend to throw the results a bit...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: Giant Clown Shoe: syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.

[Fark user image image 615x744]

more like M/28-30, but yes

unrelated but funny....

[Fark user image 425x612]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Lady J: Giant Clown Shoe: syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.

[Fark user image image 615x744]

more like M/28-30, but yes

unrelated but funny....

[Fark user image 425x612]

[Fark user image image 300x300]


help thyself.  memes want to be free

other customers who bought this also bought...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, the tales of adventure of a brave man and his simulator.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but did anyone camp their respawn point or teabag them?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.


And yeti persisted
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: when I was a kid we had this little handheld driving game - like a really basic game boy that just did one thing.
I was really good at it and I remember saying to the adults in my life, do you think that means I'll be good at real driving?.  response emphatically no.


Found this out at 14. Took a turn real fast. And a tire popped. Mope. 🤷‍♂😮😵🤭🥺
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His sister is cute.

Imma hit up Buryatia later tonight on porn hub.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: syrynxx: Odd, biathlon skills usually are very practical.  Like when you're cross-country skiing and suddenly a yeti appears, you're glad you've got a .22 rifle slung on your back.

[Fark user image 615x744]

more like M/28-30, but yes


You missed a couple...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But dreams do come true...

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure he had a fully upgraded and functional tank in the competition. The tank he took into the "special" operation not so much.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a Ukrainian that was better but disqualified out of the competition.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better tell the entire fanbase of military shooter games this. All those obese trumpkins think they are john rambo.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have several Ms (better than 98% of others) and 1's (better than 95%) World of Tanks. I would last about 5 seconds in an actual tank. I play far too aggressively.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: you are still in a russian turret-popper,
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the Russians use people from their backwater regions as cannon fodder. The inner-party Muscovites are largely spared the horrors of war. I wonder how long before the outer regions rebel against central Moscow control?
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Watched this a few years ago, and IIRC they also had a team from India.  But every single episode, the Russians won every time.

/Not sure if we should be worried about an armored motorsports gap
//NASTANK?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks when the other side shoots back, I guess.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biathlon targets haven't been allowed to shoot back since the tragic events in Lillehammer.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gopher321: "But his conflict ended in death when his tank was hit in Ukraine."

[Fark user image 636x288] [View Full Size image _x_]

Condolences to the family. I guess.


They'll just call it an "accident", so they won't have to pay the death benefits to his family.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Biathlon targets haven't been allowed to shoot back since the tragic events in Lillehammer.


Everyone is just lucky it isn't a spectator sport, like archery is.  Nerves of steel on those athletes.
How Do Archers Resist Firing Arrows At Everyone In The Spectator Gallery?
Youtube qpaue3Jhn1o
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For normal farkers who don't shame themselves by reading the article: The war games he was involved in weren't the play for fun kind, they're the one involving real tanks with real (target) shooting.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"How many tank battles have you won?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Thirty-eight .... simulated"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm betting that these wargames, even using real tanks and fireable rounds, don't really feature any defensive requirements for the participants other than possibly avoiding other tanks.

when your training doctrine largely resembles Kelly's Heroes you're well and truly farked.


those are some pretty negative waves man
 
karl2025
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor stupid kid.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reminding once again that being really good at driving a tank won't save you if you have no infantry support. This guy isn't the one who got his tank killed, it was the commanders who wouldn't (or couldn't) provide enough boots on the ground to cover him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Everyone has a plan until they get missiled in the turret"

-Mike Tyson-Zelenskyy
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So you're telling me that all my time playing Doom hasn't prepared me to fight off an army from hell?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I mean, his skill was in accuracy firing from a moving tank. It doesn't matter if a drone drops a cluster bomb on your head or you get shelled.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For normal farkers who don't shame themselves by reading the article: The war games he was involved in weren't the play for fun kind, they're the one involving real tanks with real (target) shooting.


If nobody is shooting back it's still just a game
 
Valter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I never thought video games would get me killed.

I was wrong. This guy ... well he was wrong as well.
 
docilej
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: talkertopc: For normal farkers who don't shame themselves by reading the article: The war games he was involved in weren't the play for fun kind, they're the one involving real tanks with real (target) shooting.

If nobody is shooting back it's still just a game


It is but it's not like the guy was a World of Tanks champion.
 
