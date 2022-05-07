 Skip to content
(East Idaho News)   Police search for missing teen for 4 years to no avail. Youtubers take up the search and find him in 20 minutes   (eastidahonews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some Farker mentioned these guys last week. I've enjoyed their YouTube channel.

Watching the police interactions is a little awkward sometime. Well, most times. Police are weird.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops are absolutely flabbergasted- they had Thuroughly and Repeatedly searched the local doughnut shops.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they thought there were guns in the car they would have found it.

But not the guns.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops need advanced sonar. Even the ones in Nebraska, so that this will never happen again.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If they thought there were guns in the car they would have found it.

But not the guns.


There was a gun in the car.

He took a 9mm handgun and camping/survival-type gear with him. Jed reportedly left a note indicating he may attempt suicide.
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If they thought there were guns in the car they would have found it.

But not the guns.


FTA:  "He took a 9mm handgun and camping/survival-type gear with him. Jed reportedly left a note indicating he may attempt suicide"
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We determine if someone is missing and if someone is missing with a vehicle. We specialize in sonar the way that law enforcement doesn't have the capability," Bishop explained.

Of course the cops don't have SONAR capabilities; it's prohibitively expensive in a way that would preclude the purchase of body armor and tanks for executing no-knock warrants.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: vudukungfu: If they thought there were guns in the car they would have found it.

But not the guns.

FTA:  "He took a 9mm handgun and camping/survival-type gear with him. Jed reportedly left a note indicating he may attempt suicide"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!

good on them youtubers though. that is very nice indeed.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: Of course the cops don't have SONAR capabilities; it's prohibitively expensive in a way that would preclude the purchase of body armor and tanks for executing no-knock warrants.


On top of that the cost of labour without productivity with all the cops on paid leave as they're investigated for various crimes would be a significant annual total.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh shiat they dredged up a ginger..THROW IT BACK
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: uberalice: vudukungfu: If they thought there were guns in the car they would have found it.

But not the guns.

FTA:  "He took a 9mm handgun and camping/survival-type gear with him. Jed reportedly left a note indicating he may attempt suicide"

[media.tenor.com image 498x259]


It was *thiiiis* close.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair police don't really do much of anything.  Their underpaid and have heavy case loads. (If their investigators)
Also, missing people aren't a priority.  Even wanted people aren't.  The cops are not actively searching.  We don't have that kind of man power.  Because of wages and cost of having officers. We need to create a missing and wanted police force, like the FBI. But different.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!

good on them youtubers though. that is very nice indeed.


^all this.
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Richmond, VA, the James River is pretty nasty so the local fire guys have fancy water gear. For Halloween they volunteered at a haunted hay ride and hid in the pond. You do NOT expect something to charge out of water on the hayride.
/shakes tiny fist
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Cops need advanced sonar. Even the ones in Nebraska, so that this will never happen again.


What they need are military SAR tools. And jet boats, with big machine guns up front.

/and those guitars that are, like, double guutars
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I remember this story.  I figured that he went kind of loco and then shot himself.  Maybe he DID commit suicide.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
youtubers?  so this is an unboxing video?
 
janzee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's some fine police work Lou.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Investigations take effort.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: youtubers?  so this is an unboxing video?


Well, he was found still in the car, so technically...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Definitely did a better job cracking the case than Reddit ever would.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.


I have actually known a cop who started in IT, so this is not a universal rule.  And apparently lots of accountants become FBI agents because that's a good skill set to have for finding criminals.

What's really stupid is the military mindset that they all have to go through the same career path.  Cops either pull from the standard patrol pool or the position goes civilian (which has its own issues, though honestly I think it's the way to go).

Whoever decided that the primary skill set for every type of police work - including eventually upper management - involved years of front line patrol work was quite frankly an imbecile of epic proportions.  I'd scale back the badge-wielders to the front line patrol and the tac/SWAT team and have everything else go civilian.  They don't need guns and use-of-force training, they need other skills.  Any cop who wants to be in management or a detective or whatever should be competing with a whole world of applicants, not just whoever put in four years on the road first.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

janzee: That's some fine police work Lou.


we do not need to be giving cops more limited resources. it would not be anywhere close to cheap to give them enough humanpower to be able what the youtubers did.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Dead for Tax Reasons: youtubers?  so this is an unboxing video?

Well, he was found still in the car, so technically...


eventually it'll be a reboxing
 
alex10294
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: bingethinker: If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.

I have actually known a cop who started in IT, so this is not a universal rule.  And apparently lots of accountants become FBI agents because that's a good skill set to have for finding criminals.

What's really stupid is the military mindset that they all have to go through the same career path.  Cops either pull from the standard patrol pool or the position goes civilian (which has its own issues, though honestly I think it's the way to go).

Whoever decided that the primary skill set for every type of police work - including eventually upper management - involved years of front line patrol work was quite frankly an imbecile of epic proportions.  I'd scale back the badge-wielders to the front line patrol and the tac/SWAT team and have everything else go civilian.  They don't need guns and use-of-force training, they need other skills.  Any cop who wants to be in management or a detective or whatever should be competing with a whole world of applicants, not just whoever put in four years on the road first.


Good in principle, but it's going to make being a cop a tougher job than it already is. No upward mobility, on patrol duty forever, nothing to do if you're injured or have bad health and can't patrol anymore.  You'll end up with a lot of job related disability payments to make on 35 year old cops for 30 years, and more retirements at the minimum age to pay for.  Plus, with no career path, you'll have to pay more to attract candidates for what's likely to be a shorter duller career.

Better to make them obtain education at decent universities to move up IMHO.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: bingethinker: If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.

I have actually known a cop who started in IT, so this is not a universal rule.  And apparently lots of accountants become FBI agents because that's a good skill set to have for finding criminals.

What's really stupid is the military mindset that they all have to go through the same career path.  Cops either pull from the standard patrol pool or the position goes civilian (which has its own issues, though honestly I think it's the way to go).

Whoever decided that the primary skill set for every type of police work - including eventually upper management - involved years of front line patrol work was quite frankly an imbecile of epic proportions.  I'd scale back the badge-wielders to the front line patrol and the tac/SWAT team and have everything else go civilian.  They don't need guns and use-of-force training, they need other skills.  Any cop who wants to be in management or a detective or whatever should be competing with a whole world of applicants, not just whoever put in four years on the road first.


Nope.
No one wants to train a manager, who two weeks later is telling you what to do. Just because they went to college and looked at you work for two week.
GTFO
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

alex10294: Cops need advanced sonar. Even the ones in Nebraska, so that this will never happen again.


Since they did find a body, I'm pretty certain this will never happen again to him.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.


If you have a higher than a 5th-grade education, you don't become a cop.

Also, "We specialize in sonar the way that law enforcement doesn't have the capability", maybe stop trying to turn them into their own military forces and use that money to purchase things that are farking useful.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!

good on them youtubers though. that is very nice indeed.


It's also worth noting that the "youtubers" actually spent a bit more than 20 minutes deciding where to search. A significant amount of that time was probably spent reviewing police reports that helped them narrow down the search area.

As for would the sonar be a good investment for the cops? On a local level, probably not. For the vast majority of local departments it's more expensive toys that, aside from training use, would likely sit on the shelf for years without any case requiring it.

On a State level, the answer might be different. A State Police unit that specializes in such things that can be called up by local departments across a state might be more useful. Or possibly few at a Federal level who cover an entire region.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: bingethinker: If you're good with computers, you don't become a cop.

I have actually known a cop who started in IT, so this is not a universal rule.  And apparently lots of accountants become FBI agents because that's a good skill set to have for finding criminals.

What's really stupid is the military mindset that they all have to go through the same career path.  Cops either pull from the standard patrol pool or the position goes civilian (which has its own issues, though honestly I think it's the way to go).

Whoever decided that the primary skill set for every type of police work - including eventually upper management - involved years of front line patrol work was quite frankly an imbecile of epic proportions.  I'd scale back the badge-wielders to the front line patrol and the tac/SWAT team and have everything else go civilian.  They don't need guns and use-of-force training, they need other skills.  Any cop who wants to be in management or a detective or whatever should be competing with a whole world of applicants, not just whoever put in four years on the road first.


Kind of how the military works.  Officers aren't civilians, no - but they do go through a very different training program and are sourced from  different skillset types usually.  Sure you promote up through the hawse hole when you get a good candidate, but in general most of your officers were not enlisted people.  Different training, different skill set to run military admin.  A lot of complementary information between the two of them, but still different gigs

/unfortunately, you do tend to create a lot of admin/field people static that way though
//"they don't know what it's like for us" is a common refrain with any job that has admin that hasn't done the same job for a while at least
///the "You don't need to come up from the ranks" approach does allow for a lot better oversight though - a lot better
 
talkertopc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
20 minutes if one does not include the time it took them to find where to search.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given the number of cars found in rivers/lakes/settlement ponds by "home game" detectives just going over google earth and other imagery, if anything the surprising part is that he stayed undetected this long.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!


Yes, clearly the problem is that the police are spread too thin. Those poor, poor police officers. So cash-and time-strapped trying to save everyone. Truly, they are living saints. Let's pay them more!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChicagoKev: Given the number of cars found in rivers/lakes/settlement ponds by "home game" detectives just going over google earth and other imagery, if anything the surprising part is that he stayed undetected this long.


And in only 8 feet of water. Maybe that river is really dirty.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
waxbeans: ... We need to create a missing and wanted police force, like the FBI. But different.

yeah.  We already have the FEMALE BODY INSPECTORS.  so maybe the MBI?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alex10294: Cops need advanced sonar. Even the ones in Nebraska, so that this will never happen again.


You can't use sonar against protestors.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p89tech: gameshowhost: i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!

good on them youtubers though. that is very nice indeed.

It's also worth noting that the "youtubers" actually spent a bit more than 20 minutes deciding where to search. A significant amount of that time was probably spent reviewing police reports that helped them narrow down the search area.

As for would the sonar be a good investment for the cops? On a local level, probably not. For the vast majority of local departments it's more expensive toys that, aside from training use, would likely sit on the shelf for years without any case requiring it.

On a State level, the answer might be different. A State Police unit that specializes in such things that can be called up by local departments across a state might be more useful. Or possibly few at a Federal level who cover an entire region.


yearp. they needed outside help.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Police:

[Fark user image 425x318]


Oh, I'm sure they placed requests for more armored attack vehicles, riot gear, and assault weaponry.

Sonar? Pfft, that might clear out old case files!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: gameshowhost: i truly hate being fair to the police, but... it's not like they only have one case to laser focus on. whereas the youtubers... anyhow!

Yes, clearly the problem is that the police are spread too thin. Those poor, poor police officers. So cash-and time-strapped trying to save everyone. Truly, they are living saints. Let's pay them more!


dude calm down. acab still applies. i'm merely addressing the not-even-remotely-subtle inference in the headline that a bunch of youtubers somehow bootstrapped their way to finding the missing young man. it perpetuate the GUMPTION myth.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yes, clearly the problem is that the police are spread too thin. Those poor, poor police officers. So cash-and time-strapped trying to save everyone. Truly, they are living saints. Let's pay them more!


In my city, the cops get paid an awful lot to stand next to construction 'just in case'.  That seems to mean, 'just in case a sawhorse with a blinking light is not available'.

Those cops could be doing more important work.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Vhale: When I lived in Richmond, VA, the James River is pretty nasty so the local fire guys have fancy water gear. For Halloween they volunteered at a haunted hay ride and hid in the pond. You do NOT expect something to charge out of water on the hayride.
/shakes tiny fist


Man with a Jason mask runs at car with knife but trips over and falls🤣
Youtube tQKitRsb3II
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bet if the kid were made out of donuts & cocaine, they'd have an APB out and busting down doors everywhere in their search.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe his dying wish was to have a quiet watery grave and these guys come along and ruin his plans. People are awful.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: Good in principle, but it's going to make being a cop a tougher job than it already is. No upward mobility, on patrol duty forever, nothing to do if you're injured or have bad health and can't patrol anymore.


Lots of careers have higher injury and even death rates than cops.  I don't see why they should get special treatment on that particular front.  If it's a problem to have cops treated like everyone else because that standard is too low, then everyone else should be brought up.

And I never said they'd be stuck on patrol - though that's a perfectly valid option.  Lots of jobs are like that.  And only a tiny fraction of cops actually get promoted anyway, that's why you always have way more frontline officers than brass or even road supervisors.

But anyway, they'd be free to compete for the other jobs, and they'd have their road experience as a bonus to make them more competitive.   They'd just have to bust their asses for a bit to pick up the skills that the recruiters didn't select for and the academy didn't train into them.  Like... everyone else in the world.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The cops are absolutely flabbergasted- they had Thuroughly and Repeatedly searched the local doughnut shops.


But maybe they forgot to say "Whey oh whey oh, ay oh whey oh"?
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Got a magnet and some rope? Never know what you'll find.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
