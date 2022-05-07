 Skip to content
(WTRF Wheeling) Hero For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was a lost toddler and you let me play games on your phone, I needed clothes and you clothed me, so have an award from the cops and tickets to a baseball game   (wtrf.com) divider line
    Cincinnati Reds, Johnathon Russ, Ohio, Cincinnati, little boy, Cincinnati Police, little boy's family, Great American Ball Park  
907 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 2:50 PM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice to see good news involving the police for once.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There may be a lot more stories about abandoned toddlers roaming the streets in the near future is SCOTUS actually pulls off this recent bullish*t
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the rest of the story.  What happened to the child, etc..
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to eat ribs with this dude!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chapmangregio: How about the rest of the story.  What happened to the child, etc..


...what happened to the parents...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chapmangregio: How about the rest of the story.  What happened to the child, etc..


You'll have to tune into Paul Harvey.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chapmangregio: How about the rest of the story.  What happened to the child, etc..


Sure thing. Right after I tell you about my Bose sound system...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly the tickets are for the Reds. But good on that guy for doing what he could to help.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.


Shiatposting Toddler is my name for "orange 3" farkies.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.


As a middle-aged white man with a 70's pornstache, I'd be pretty tempted to GTFO that situation.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find the parents??
 
jayphat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You gave the guy tickets to the Reds? Christ, did they kick him in the balls too for his good deeds too?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: There may be a lot more stories about abandoned toddlers roaming the streets in the near future is SCOTUS actually pulls off this recent bullish*t


Toddlers? So you're afraid they're going to ban 7th trimester abortions.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh and good on this guy. I hope the parents are watched well enough this doesn't happen again.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.


Bystander effect, people in a rush to be somewhere, people convincing themselves the parents are close by, people not wanting to deal with the police. I'd make sure I'll help a lost kid (two that I recall at this moment), but I wouldn't be shocked if I was the first to act.

/one poor kid was probably 2-2.5, kept waking away from me and the security guard I called over. Poor kid was crying and afraid of us until it puked. Mom comes out of the kids entertainment area (distracted by her other kids) with a "there you are!", just laughing, even after I told her the kid puked. If I felt in any way getting angry at her would change her I would have. She just seemed so disconnected to reality I walked away seething.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Then he was arrested for having a naked toddler in his home.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Nice to see good news involving the police for once.


Doesn't sell papers/get clicks.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.


I wouldn't.  No, seriously, I wouldn't.  But I'm not a parent and that kind of thing isn't inherent in me   Also as a childless male adult, the last thing I'm doing is going near a loose kid.  Way too many accusations could be made about your intentions.  Call the cops and standby until they get there in case the kid gets into real danger and you need to Intervene, but that's the extent I'm getting involved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Then he was arrested for having a naked toddler in his home.


First thought of my cynical self. I gave cynical self the weekend off though.

I think the world really does operate in this nice way most of the time but reading the news can give a guy a sense of dread over everything.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jayphat: You gave the guy tickets to the Reds? Christ, did they kick him in the balls too for his good deeds too?


the brewers were on the precipice of exacting cruel and unusual punishment, in the second game of the series
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.

Bystander effect, people in a rush to be somewhere, people convincing themselves the parents are close by, people not wanting to deal with the police. I'd make sure I'll help a lost kid (two that I recall at this moment), but I wouldn't be shocked if I was the first to act.

/one poor kid was probably 2-2.5, kept waking away from me and the security guard I called over. Poor kid was crying and afraid of us until it puked. Mom comes out of the kids entertainment area (distracted by her other kids) with a "there you are!", just laughing, even after I told her the kid puked. If I felt in any way getting angry at her would change her I would have. She just seemed so disconnected to reality I walked away seething.


Aloof. The word I was looking for was aloof.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, but when I run around naked and people call the cops, I don't get any free snacks.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: LimpDickRicky: There may be a lot more stories about abandoned toddlers roaming the streets in the near future is SCOTUS actually pulls off this recent bullish*t

Toddlers? So you're afraid they're going to ban 7th trimester abortions.


Reading comprehension not your strong point, eh?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

blondambition: Arkkuss: LimpDickRicky: There may be a lot more stories about abandoned toddlers roaming the streets in the near future is SCOTUS actually pulls off this recent bullish*t

Toddlers? So you're afraid they're going to ban 7th trimester abortions.

Reading comprehension not your strong point, eh?


They're not born walking, you know that right?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.

Bystander effect, people in a rush to be somewhere, people convincing themselves the parents are close by, people not wanting to deal with the police. I'd make sure I'll help a lost kid (two that I recall at this moment), but I wouldn't be shocked if I was the first to act.

/one poor kid was probably 2-2.5, kept waking away from me and the security guard I called over. Poor kid was crying and afraid of us until it puked. Mom comes out of the kids entertainment area (distracted by her other kids) with a "there you are!", just laughing, even after I told her the kid puked. If I felt in any way getting angry at her would change her I would have. She just seemed so disconnected to reality I walked away seething.


if i ever see a lone kid who looks lost, first thing is i check to make sure they're not one of them babyface finster types
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: powhound: Who among us wouldn't do this? Common decency and all.

Wait. This is Fark. The toddler would be found with a cigarette, bottle of whiskey and shiatposting comments on Fark using whatever farkers phone who found him.

I wouldn't.  No, seriously, I wouldn't.  But I'm not a parent and that kind of thing isn't inherent in me   Also as a childless male adult, the last thing I'm doing is going near a loose kid.  Way too many accusations could be made about your intentions.  Call the cops and standby until they get there in case the kid gets into real danger and you need to Intervene, but that's the extent I'm getting involved.


You'd leave a naked and lost toddler because you're scared of accusations you invent in your head. What an asshole. Don't ever have kids.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: blondambition: Arkkuss: LimpDickRicky: There may be a lot more stories about abandoned toddlers roaming the streets in the near future is SCOTUS actually pulls off this recent bullish*t

Toddlers? So you're afraid they're going to ban 7th trimester abortions.

Reading comprehension not your strong point, eh?

They're not born walking, you know that right?


Unwanted toddlers left on their own is going to be more and more common.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I could never trust anyone named Johnathon.
 
