(KFDM Port Arthur)   Hey, at least he cut the grass before he stole it   (kfdm.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From the way the headline was written I though the lawn was stolen. And now I am thinking of roving gangs of gardening thrives.

You can roll the lawn right up and take it of you do it right!
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

chawco: From the way the headline was written I though the lawn was stolen. And now I am thinking of roving gangs of gardening thrives.

You can roll the lawn right up and take it of you do it right!



There was just an article about removing lawns in Las Vegas, and they had a machine that just cut off the top layer of turf.  I thought that's what happened here.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: chawco: From the way the headline was written I though the lawn was stolen. And now I am thinking of roving gangs of gardening thrives.

You can roll the lawn right up and take it of you do it right!


There was just an article about removing lawns in Las Vegas, and they had a machine that just cut off the top layer of turf.  I thought that's what happened here.


Ahhh yes the told turf and smurf. I hear the thrives are about 3 apples high!
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well yeah, you want to make sure it works well before you take it
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think I know what he wanted the mower for.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some missing detail: how do they know his name, is he a known burglar? Who called the cops, the homeowner monitoring the security video?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He obviously needed to mow his disabled mother's  lawn, she didn't have a mower, he didn't have the money to get one, he saw theirs, no one was there to ask so he filled it with gas mowed their lawn, was going to go mow his mother's lawn and then return the mower, he would have left a note but had nothing to write with
 
