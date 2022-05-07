 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Can you outrun a 6-year old?   (kdvr.com) divider line
43
    More: Weird, Marathon, Flying Pig Marathon, Parent, 6-year-old boy, Parents Ben, minimum age, organizers of the Flying Pig Marathon, 26.2-mile race  
•       •       •

597 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 12:35 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People just love to attack other parents because of stuff they think would would wrong for their own kids or cause they think people are all fragile little porcelain dolls.

A 6 year old ran a bunch, which 6 year olds will do. I think most of us (very much including me!) don't push our kids hard enough.

/yes I can outrun a 6 year.old
//but only over short diatances
///they'll get me eventually
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How hard can I hit them in the knee beforehand?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is "struggling physically" does not realize they have the right to stop and should,"

Oh STFU with that shiat.  If the kid got tired they would have stopped. Its not like the kid was climbing mountains covered with razor blades.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing dumber than a marathon is a six year old.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heck no. Kids have some type of super human power that they can go full tilt for hours.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over how far a distance?  Three paces, I'm leaving them in the dust because my stride length is longer than they are tall.  Any more than that and they're streaking by my heaving, gasping carcass.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can definitely outrun a 6 year old.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ran a 10K that had a kid running who was under 10. He did pretty well.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a child climb a replica section of border wall in under a minute with no gear.  Those buggers are fast.
 
nauteeprincess [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was looking for the Kentucky derby thread.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't run faster than one.  But I can throw something that is faster than one.  After that, waddling up to them prostrate would be well within my abilities.
 
scanson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just had flashbacks to me at 28 - in shape , former track star, substitute teaching - challenging an 8th grader to a sprint.... And losing.

I didn't start off at 100 percent, but... I've never recovered.
 
uberalice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A 6 year old what?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gymnasts and ice skaters usually begin training in preschool.

Sure by the time they are in their 20s they have the joint health of a 70 year old. But that's because they train and go all out for hours every day. The occasional marathon isn't going to hurt a 6 year old.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...defended their decision and recognized their unconventional parenting methods in a lengthy Facebook post..."

Nope, I'm done. If I've learned anything over the years, it's that lengthy posts defending your self/actions/choices/whatever on the internet are not just an immense waste of time, but more importantly are a red flag of idiocy.

Maybe it's you, maybe it's the people you think you're speaking too. Doesn't matter. Someone's a damned idiot, and this is now just a race to the bottom. Just put the keyboard down and walk away from your stalemate of stupidity.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only if said six year old is heading toward the street, oblivious to oncoming traffic.  Otherwise, nope, not even going to try.  Let em run, they'll get tired soon enough.  Then, they're easier to catch.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel like this probably isn't healthy, but I'm not a doctor.
 
Burchill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's way too much for a 6 year-old, one who would feel terrible guilt if he gave up.
 
janzee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There's no mention of the kid running shorter distances, only the parents saying they trained him "rigorously". Perhaps they should only make exceptions for underage runners that have a track record?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Only if said six year old is heading toward the street, oblivious to oncoming traffic.  Otherwise, nope, not even going to try.  Let em run, they'll get tired soon enough.  Then, they're easier to catch.


You know who else liked to catch kids?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That depends. Is it chasing me while screaming "daddy" and demanding 6 years of child support back pay?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you wait until you are an old fark to run a marathon you will likely have to deal with a lot more chaffing and loss of toenails.

/the last 8 miles were an ordeal for me
//don't think I'll ever be in shape to try again
///now its time for my rainy Saturday 7.5 miler
 
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whenever I see that, I remind the kid that they get to decide what kind of nursing home they will put their parents in.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turtle? Yes. Cheetah? No.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Gymnasts and ice skaters usually begin training in preschool.

Sure by the time they are in their 20s they have the joint health of a 70 year old. But that's because they train and go all out for hours every day. The occasional marathon isn't going to hurt a 6 year old.


... you cannot run a marathon successfully without training intensively
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No...
thesoulofahorse.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "I don't know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is "struggling physically" does not realize they have the right to stop and should,"

Oh STFU with that shiat.  If the kid got tired they would have stopped. Its not like the kid was climbing mountains covered with razor blades.


I'm more inclined to at least consider the words of an accomplished athlete than I am a random person in a discussion forum.

The athlete's point about the kid having the judgment to exercise the right to stop is an important one.  Children are particularly susceptible to peer pressure, and if one's siblings and parents are running then the kid might not recognize when it's necessary to stop out of a desire to be like the siblings and parents.  That could well lead to things like severe dehydration and other medical complications.

All I can say is that I hope that the parents were doing a proper job of evaluating their child's condition during the run.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: cherryl taggart: Only if said six year old is heading toward the street, oblivious to oncoming traffic.  Otherwise, nope, not even going to try.  Let em run, they'll get tired soon enough.  Then, they're easier to catch.

You know who else liked to catch kids?

[Fark user image 425x318]


Yes, but the kids' savior was Truly Scrumptious.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Burchill: It's way too much for a 6 year-old, one who would feel terrible guilt if he gave up.


another article says they parents let him stop whenever he wanted. I think it too 9 hours. I'm not saying I agree, but it wasn't like they were using cattle prods and riding crops on the wee lad.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better than him playing video games all the time we suppose.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good way to stunt your growth.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Gymnasts and ice skaters usually begin training in preschool.

Sure by the time they are in their 20s they have the joint health of a 70 year old. But that's because they train and go all out for hours every day. The occasional marathon isn't going to hurt a 6 year old.


Rollerbladers, ice skaters and gymnasts make the very best ski students because of their superior sense of balance. I dont get a lot of people who go from zero to parallel in two hours, but they all have balance and understand subtle movement. The worst? Football, soccer, and baseball players. They have balance but try to force every movement with a lot of muscle, which doesn't work well...
 
nobody11155 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't see where the time was mentioned in the article.  8.5 hours according to this source. So a walking speed, or a jogging speed with lots of time resting.  A legitimate listing should be "can you out-walk a 6 year old."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't have outrun the 6 year old, I just have to outrun you.

Wait, wrong joke.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I feel like this probably isn't healthy, but I'm not a doctor.


From experience, marathons do a number on the muscles and tendons in your legs and hips even as a good runner with a light frame and good form.  The jogging marathoners (like 3:15+ finishing times) seem to have it the worst since they're out there for so long, meaning their legs are taking a heavier beating (usually heavier people, relative to their height) for a longer time.


However...Looking elsewhere online, these guys were out there for 8.5 hours.  The kid didn't run a marathon.  They walked it, slowly at that.  Or they jogged, stopped, jogged, stopped...etc.  The kid was probably sore, but physically fine as long as he was really doing it of his own choosing and not because of parental prodding.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Noah_Tall: Gymnasts and ice skaters usually begin training in preschool.

Sure by the time they are in their 20s they have the joint health of a 70 year old. But that's because they train and go all out for hours every day. The occasional marathon isn't going to hurt a 6 year old.

... you cannot run a marathon successfully without training intensively


Eddie Izzard disagrees with you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No, so I repeatedly throw the 6 yr old kid to the pavement, like a rag doll. I eventually make it to the finish line while the kid is rolled into a ball on the ground, crying.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: "I don't know who needs to hear this but a six year old cannot fathom what a marathon will do to them physically. A six year old does not understand what embracing misery is. A six year who is "struggling physically" does not realize they have the right to stop and should,"

Oh STFU with that shiat.  If the kid got tired they would have stopped. Its not like the kid was climbing mountains covered with razor blades.


why is the kid covered in razor blades?!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to deploy countermeasures?
 
Valter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Before any of them noticed, I exchanged the six year old human with a six year old cheetah.

Can you still outrun it?

At least that's what I would ask, but the cheetah ate them.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kid's knees will be bone-scraping-bone by the time he's 30.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: Only if said six year old is heading toward the street, oblivious to oncoming traffic.  .


Sometimes not even then....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bandit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Absolutely not at the moment. 6 months ago I snapped my Achilles playing tennis. I can't actually fathom/mentally envisage running right now.. purely because it has been that long since I've actually done it.
I'll get there, it's just time.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.