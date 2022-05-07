 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Standard military strategy is to blow up bridges to deny an invader from advancing. Which is why the Russians are now blowing up bridges to keep the Ukrainians from counter-attacking   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Russian forces, Ukrainian fighters, President Vladimir Putin, Russia's traditional May, evacuations Friday  
•       •       •

907 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Russians need to keep those tractors at bay, somehow. I mean, they only have so many tanks, right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.


Mordor is not amused:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]


Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any chance that we can send them a couple AVLB's from the army core of enginers?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't it be curious if Ukraine followed the bridges all the way back to Moscow?
Russia has grabbed a tiger tail and this WWIII is gonna have it's way with them.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.


Вторник
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The traditional thing was to burn your ships so your troops knew there was only death or victory, but you do you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The traditional thing was to burn your ships so your troops knew there was only death or victory, but you do you.


This is Russia.  They'd burn them with the troops still aboard.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: wildcardjack: The traditional thing was to burn your ships so your troops knew there was only death or victory, but you do you.

This is Russia.  They'd burn them with the troops still aboard.


But it's Russia, so the person attempting to start the fire would self-immolate, if the matches even worked.
 
mazzz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still up!

Fark user imageView Full Size


//no it ain't
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRILLIANT!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]

Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.


No. They ate them.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This war is over if we kill the right Russian. Just one.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]

Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.


Technically, orcs are elves corrupted by Morgoth in the first age, and as such they would not find humans attractive. Most likely they would say human women's knees are not sharp enough.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: This war is over if we kill the right Russian. Just one.


Potatoes are sacred food to Russians.  And like potato chips (Google Translate: crisps) you can't just do one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]

Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.


I always assumed they had weird, twisty dicks that won't fit in humans.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The new commanding general would rather not take his chances, hopes snipers can't swim with all their gear.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: neongoats: Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]

Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.

I always assumed they had weird, twisty dicks that won't fit in humans.


You mean like ducks?

/now you're gonna GIS duck genitals and be horrified.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The traditional thing was to burn your ships so your troops knew there was only death or victory, but you do you.



Do they have any ships left to burn?
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: jso2897: neongoats: Private_Citizen: neongoats: What do you call a bunch of blown up Russian infrastructure, and it's loser orc population all scared and shiat? A good farking start.

Mordor is not amused:
[Fark user image 680x405]

Fair. I don't recall the orcs raping anyone in Gondor or Rohan.

I always assumed they had weird, twisty dicks that won't fit in humans.

You mean like ducks?

/now you're gonna GIS duck genitals and be horrified.


Sadly, there is very little explosive eversion porn
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.