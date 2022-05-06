 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Day 73 of WWIII: Zelensky lays out the "red line" for Russia, the U.S. just might (perhaps) (wink wink nudge nudge) have helped with intel on the Moskva, and the BBC tries to figure out who Putin is dating. It's your Saturday Ukrainian War thread   (bbc.com) divider line
    Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's defence, President Vladimir Putin, Victory Day parade, Ukraine-Poland border, Alina Kabaeva  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And here's a little light music to start the day.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mornin' everyone.

gifts.worldwildlife.orgView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love the USAF Global Hawk that keeps showing up over the Black Sea.  Now you see it.  Now you don't.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hohenschwangau Castle, Fussel, outside Munich.  (Next door to Ludwig's Castle)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
early for once with the daily McButt update!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: early for once with the daily McButt update!

[Fark user image 850x1133]


KITTY!
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

So this crap has been going on for more than two months now, and many of us feel kinda helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  You can even donate directly to the Ukranian army if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

And there are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes in your area.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do to donate
PPS.  And if you do, at least have the decency to trim this down/off in your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, give me a link, not some vague suggestion for me to research
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image image 850x284]


Oh hey BTW for those looking for a Zelensky fix, Seasons 2 & 3 of Servant of the People are coming to Netflix on the 16th.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bookmarking and saying that it's a shame that TelemonianAjax' Etsy store doesn't ship to the U.K. - I think I have the money for-/would've liked to have bought- one of their patches
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Noob question:  can the A10 cross the Pond on its own, or does it need a ride?
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image image 380x241]


11. Pygmy Hitler gives a spittle-flecked rant filled with veiled threats and outright demands, but nothing actually changes on the ground
12. there are scattered, uncoordinated incidents of sabotage throughout russia...
13. ...and at least one strategically important facility inside of russia  elects a new Pope
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flab: Noob question:  can the A10 cross the Pond on its own, or does it need a ride?


Answering my own question: yes, but it's going to be a few hops to get to Kyiv.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: 13. ...and at least one strategically important facility inside of russia  elects a new Pope


I've seen a lot of black smoke.  None of the votes so far are conclusive.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm shocked the Russians haven't killed Putin yet. Putin has sent Russian sons to die, equipped with spoiled food and broken equipment, while his yachts are bigger than the warship Admiral Makarov. He cheats widow's out of life insurance, and has crashed the economy so thoroughly that starvation may one again stalk Russia's streets.
Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flab: Flab: Noob question:  can the A10 cross the Pond on its own, or does it need a ride?

Answering my own question: yes, but it's going to be a few hops to get to Kyiv.


"Fighter drag" - a tanker accompanied by several fighter aircraft.

The limit for each leg is pretty much how long a pilot can sit in a seat.  I have heard (no idea if true) that in a long flight like this, the small aircraft pilots can actually set the autopilot and try to sleep, in rotation.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm shocked the Russians haven't killed Putin yet. Putin has sent Russian sons to die, equipped with spoiled food and broken equipment, while his yachts are bigger than the warship Admiral Makarov. He cheats widow's out of life insurance, and has crashed the economy so thoroughly that starvation may one again stalk Russia's streets.
Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.


All of that is just Western attacks on Mother Russia. That's all the fault of The Great Enemy, the US. And NATO, who is obviously the aggressor in this situation.

Russian media says this, it must be true.

/s, obviously
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image 380x241]


There have been warnings to avoid rail in russia on the 9th. I expect a lot of booms and burning things across the country. More than have been on fire each day. Which is saying something, and russia has been a very burny place of late.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/🇺🇦
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: The Hohenschwangau Castle, Fussel, outside Munich.  (Next door to Ludwig's Castle)

[Fark user image 850x637]


Used to paraglide above here back in the day.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image image 380x241]


Those plyboard cutouts should be reversed; the generals, at least, are gradually accepting that their military might is largely a phantasm; the show is for the common people.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image image 380x241]


Tanks reach front of podium, turrets pop off and drag queens appear from inside the vehicles to an accompaniment of YMCA.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image image 380x241]


My strongest guess is one of Russia's generals gets pinged during the parade.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.


Nah, way too early for that. The country has to be in complete shambles before people figure it out.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: Flab: Flab: Noob question:  can the A10 cross the Pond on its own, or does it need a ride?

Answering my own question: yes, but it's going to be a few hops to get to Kyiv.

"Fighter drag" - a tanker accompanied by several fighter aircraft.

The limit for each leg is pretty much how long a pilot can sit in a seat.  I have heard (no idea if true) that in a long flight like this, the small aircraft pilots can actually set the autopilot and try to sleep, in rotation.


I hate that this is how childish my brain is this morning, but what if  they have to poop? (I assume they can trucker warthog bomb the pee.)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: notmyjab: Only 2 more shopping booming days until the May 9 fiasco.

The guesses so far (pick one or more, or add your own):

1. Putin escalates this to a war
2. Putin falls down an elevator shaft/polonium bullets/suicide
3. Putin declares great victory and licks his wounds
4. Tanks in military parade break down
5. Tractors join the military parade
6. Military parade dissolves into chaos
7. Military can't find the parade grounds
8. Igor accidentally smokes near the parade and it bursts into flames
9. Protesters outnumber military
10. Ukraine makes an appearance at the parade
... what else?

[Fark user image image 380x241]

11. Pygmy Hitler gives a spittle-flecked rant filled with veiled threats and outright demands, but nothing actually changes on the ground
12. there are scattered, uncoordinated incidents of sabotage throughout russia...
13. ...and at least one strategically important facility inside of russia  elects a new Pope


11, 12, and 13 are happening on a daily basis, so these aren't really fair entries.

- Putin declares victory in Mariupol, holds victory parade there as well.  UA decide to provide the fireworks.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I'm shocked the Russians haven't killed Putin yet. Putin has sent Russian sons to die, equipped with spoiled food and broken equipment, while his yachts are bigger than the warship Admiral Makarov. He cheats widow's out of life insurance, and has crashed the economy so thoroughly that starvation may one again stalk Russia's streets.
Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.


-
...last latest czar
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Private_Citizen: Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.

Nah, way too early for that. The country has to be in complete shambles before people figure it out.


If they do it by the 9th, they can claim Victory over a Czar.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JustSurfin: Private_Citizen: I'm shocked the Russians haven't killed Putin yet. Putin has sent Russian sons to die, equipped with spoiled food and broken equipment, while his yachts are bigger than the warship Admiral Makarov. He cheats widow's out of life insurance, and has crashed the economy so thoroughly that starvation may one again stalk Russia's streets.
Do it Russia - depose the last Czar.

All of that is just Western attacks on Mother Russia. That's all the fault of The Great Enemy, the US. And NATO, who is obviously the aggressor in this situation.

Russian media says this, it must be true.

/s, obviously


The Ukrainians have said that if the target is of strategic importance with little to no civilian involvement, that's them or internal saboteurs. If it's civilian or useless militarily, it's a Putin false flag.

"We are not fighting a dragon to become the dragon." -Operator Starsky, UA Press Officer, on why they don't go carpet bombing Moscow.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who's he dating??

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/putin-cancer-surgery-nikolai-patrushev-b2071385.html

Putin going under the knife seems far more relevant.

C'mon, Cancer!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size

Ukraine to Russian invaders
 
