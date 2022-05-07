 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The median age for giving birth in the US has increased to 30. But we'll see what happens when the Supreme Court has its way   (apnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Population, Pregnancy, Childbirth, Abortion, median age of U.S. women, Demography, United States Census Bureau, Black women  
•       •       •

131 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 8:15 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.


With social media, I suspect abortifacients will become all the rage.  Just like ivermectin, you can get milfpristone at the feed store.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.


Not necessarily. Many young women will have illegal abortions, just as they did before 1973.

And some of them will end up like this (NSFW).
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bostonguy: Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.

With social media, I suspect abortifacients will become all the rage.  Just like ivermectin, you can get milfpristone at the feed store.


It would have saved so much pain and anguish to just reform immigration policy to allow for the demographic shift to be cushioned by immigrant inflow. Everyone wins.

But sadly, lots of those people who want to come here are brown, which defeats the intent of the Nazi Republican dominionists..

Oh shiat. I had a dark farking thought right now.

All those Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion? They're beautiful white Europeans. A lot of kids too. The Russians are kidnapping them to bolster against their own upcoming demographic cliff.

How many are being settled in other countries also facing a spiral? Poland? Hungary? The USA is taking some too.

Okay. I'm not prepared for this level of cynicism this early. Not before more coffee, and then i have to work
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still waiting for the day when the median age is undefined.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I'm not prepared for this level of cynicism this early


You're not cynical.  Russia has a demographic nightmare.  The population has been plummeting and will continue to do so, and there's nothing they can do about it except kidnap people.  Something like a million Ukrainians have been kidnapped and sent to Siberia.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Okay. I'm not prepared for this level of cynicism this early. Not before more coffee, and then i have to work


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But think of the zygotes!
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lorelle: bostonguy: Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.

Not necessarily. Many young women will have illegal abortions, just as they did before 1973.

And some of them will end up like this (NSFW).


*tap*

Ooof, TIL...

The whole thing has me worried about the younger women in my life, including my sister. And before the usual suspects chime in with "VOTE!", I'm in Oklahoma. I'm a very small drop of blue in an ocean of red.

I'm afraid a lot of women are going to end up dead before any lessons are learned by the GQP, and even then, it'll probably be the wrong lessons and/or wrong reasons.

Strap in, boys and girls. Gonna be a rough ride ahead. 😔
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife was 31 when we had our first. Guy I work with had his first at 47 (wife was 39). He has two now is says he just hopes he can see them graduate high school.
 
Gramma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Advanced maternal (and paternal) age increases the risks of autism and Downs syndrome. It would be better if the average ages dropped a few years -less focus on  having resources and more on having healthy children.
 
Northern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: bostonguy: Sadly and scarily, the median age will plummet as teens and twentysomethings will be forced to give birth.

With social media, I suspect abortifacients will become all the rage.  Just like ivermectin, you can get milfpristone at the feed store.


So public school health classes need a unit called "what kind of horse are you", to get and take the right dose of over the counter vet medicine.
Don't worry though, red states will require ID to buy the abortion drug,  but not ivermectin or antibiotics.
Next is a ban on birth control, and end the law making insurers cover annual mammogram screening for women.
 
gimlet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My Facebook is filled with baby and toddler pictures from people who graduated high school with me in 97.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: My wife was 31 when we had our first. Guy I work with had his first at 47 (wife was 39). He has two now is says he just hopes he can see them graduate high school.


I was 34 and Mrs. Fool was 33. It would have been easier to have them young and out of the house earlier.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ less than a minute ago  
IF (hahahaha) Americans are truly as outraged as they claim, they can pressure big corporations to move out of red states.  McDs and Coke not selling inRussia?  Musicians and Actors canceled?  Use social pressure and bad PR to actually affect something that matters . Vote with your wallets.  It's in the company best interests long term anyways since climate change will wreck profitable operations in most of those shiathile states.
A lot of poor people will be left behind, buts that's life.we can learn from their plight.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.