 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Run-in with Deputy leaves Sandy feeling tired   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 May 2022 at 2:25 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is the third time this woman's been run over now.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: I think this is the third time this woman's been run over now.


Well, they had to be sure.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I knew the requirements to be a cop were minimal but I thought being able to drive was a prerequisite.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thump-thump, thump-thump, thump-thump.

Either Tahoes have six axles, or we have a trifecta
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I knew the requirements to be a cop were minimal but I thought being able to drive was a prerequisite.


He knows how to drive. How else do you think he drove over this woman with a car? Magic?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.