Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 888: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 17"
32
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Happy Farktography Anniversary 17!

Description: It's Farktography's 17th anniversary! Post your highest vote getters or favorite photos since May 2021. Prior contest entries allowed but not required; prior entries, HDR, stacked, stitched & text-added photos eligible only if used in a contest since 5/12/21.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
I tend to be a "shoot first, ask questions later" sort of person, in photography and posting, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the mods here for their patience and goodwill.

I asked for this Man Ray tribute to be removed a while back for being slightly against the rules for that particular contest. Maybe it's rules-adjacent this time. Let's see if this bird flies...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Feral kitten. Post-processed version of an image originally submitted in Contest #875 (Straight Out of Camera 3).
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First concert in too damn long. Santana, 3/27/2022.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
One of my top vote-getters from the last year, #873 "You better have a good explanation for this"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Rollei Infrared 400, Olympus OM-2, 720nm infrared filter
F16, 1/2 second exposure
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Common Grackle - I do a lot of nature photography so made my sub-theme animals with interesting expressions as perceived by humans.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Goldfinch
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Opossum
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
871: Majestic Monochrome - In Memoriam: CiliarySpasm

Fark user imageView Full Size


16mm microfilm developed and scanned at home
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not in any contests from this past year, but a recent shot I really enjoyed. Seeing a 6x7cm slide for the first time in person really is something.

Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas
Fuji Velvia 50, Pentax 6x7, 105mm F2.4
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0167 (5) by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/1st place in "Warm it Up" 9/1/2021
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0044 (7)-2 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/"Software Hootenanny 11 : 11/3/2021
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ghost Crab by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/"Shorely You Must Be Joking" 11/10/2021
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From Majestic Monochrome - In Memoriam: CiliarySpasm
I was honored and humbled to be top vote getter in this contest honoring a Farktography titan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Antelope Canyon (upper) by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From Off Center 10/8/21

Fark user imageView Full Size
flagstaff-006 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
From Roses are Red, Violets are Blue 5/26/21

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  

Elsinore: common sense is an oxymoron: Elsinore and/or mods, we have a problem. Please delete my sparrow pic as this is an ineligible version. Thanks.

Ok! Feel free to post an eligible version if you'd like. It's a lovely sparrow :)


Thanks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
A heron flying over the St. Francois River in St. Francois-du-lac, Quebec. I was actually shooting the trees across the river, when the heron made a surprise appearance. (no edits, just converted to b&w)
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
A snowy and overcast day at Arrowhead Provincial Park, this is the trees across the Mayflower Lake.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ryerson goalie Garret Forrest making a stop in playoff hockey, Ryerson won.
 
Redwing [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#873 "You better have a good explanation for this"
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
In honor of Fark's anniversary I post this high placer from the past year - put on your brain buckets, stick a pig in a bag and drive off into the Havana sunset on your moped, it's party time!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From the contest Illustrate a FARK tag.  Boobies
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From "Louder Than Life" 10-13-21
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A,E,I,O,U Theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Echeveria by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food Porn theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Roast Beast with Demi-Glace by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatcha Smokin' Theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fire in the Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in a contest.  Just a flower.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apalachicola Bay, FL - Jan 2022
The little speck in front of the setting sun is a cyclist.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Same spot as before, just facing east. Can you spot the Jesus camp in the background?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

