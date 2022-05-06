 Skip to content
Finance, actors, the Great Outdoors, and of course Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, April 28-May 4 Porch Kitten Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1326

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So my neighbors on this street ("neighbors" in my part of the rural South means they live several hundred yards down the road past a forested area) have cats. A lot of cats. Like, I'm almost tempted to offer to get them all fixed number of cats. Occasionally they come by and say hi, but they're alwys polite and don't mess up the place or try to get into stuff like the possums and trash pandas.

Well, about two weeks ago, one of the cats decided their place was too crowded and decided to have her kittens... somewhere around here, I'm guessing under our deck. And then it rained, so she decided to move them. I'd recently ordered a toothbrush from Amazon and the box was on the porch waiting to be taken to the recycling (yes, we really do have cardboard recycling here), and it seems she decided that was the appropriate place to raise a family in this economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Out of a sense of obligation to the poor kitty I bought some cat food and set out some water. I let the neighbors know, and so they brought over their kids to "see" them. Which wasn't exactly what I had in mind.

Okay, I like animals, but I'm not in a position to adopt one right now. What I want to know is what the protocol is here. When is it time for them to go to the neighbors' house? And how does one broach the topic?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how cute the kitties are.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So is an air fryer worth buying?
 
