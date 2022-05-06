 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Denver firefighter sees his work schedule extinguished after putting a stuffed rat near a witness's bunk   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

little big man: DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!


I hope you get hosed for that joke.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He got smoked.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

little big man: DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!


He successfully intimidated the person who was going to testify against his friend.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': little big man: DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!

He successfully intimidated the person who was going to testify against his friend.


At least he got 5 years of 'probation' where he'll be fired if he does something like it again, more than a cop would get for similar behavior.
 
ecl
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Get Rich or Try Dyin': little big man: DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!

He successfully intimidated the person who was going to testify against his friend.

At least he got 5 years of 'probation' where he'll be fired if he does something like it again, more than a cop would get for similar behavior.


Those fireman dicks won't suck themselves.  Go get'em boy!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

little big man: DNRTFA; did he get fired or did they give him the axe?

//bah dump tish!


Dismissed, probably with full pay, for 240 hours. Or about 30 8-hour shifts.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the hell else is going on in that station, that getting a stuffed rat taped to your bunk makes you "fear for yourself and your family" if you testify at a hearing?

I know how firefighters operate to some extent, and they don't like snitches anymore than cops do...but just leaving a stuffed rat wouldn't be particularly intimidating unless there's a lot more going on around there that we're not hearing about. Like beatings and dead pets left in back yards.
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
