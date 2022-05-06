 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Vlad's yacht now under new ownership   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess we can scratch that 'they'll never do it,' off the list.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this the same yacht that we had a thread about earlier where [names redacted for farking obvious reasons] declared this to be evidence that the entire everyone was bought and paid for by Putin.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He going to go ballistic! Well, PO'd anyway. I hope he doesn't go "ballistic".
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can sell it for scrap to make a minute dent in the reparations Russia will owe Ukraine when this is all over.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is this the same yacht that we had a thread about earlier where [names redacted for farking obvious reasons] declared this to be evidence that the entire everyone was bought and paid for by Putin.


Seems to be - the one that was set to bolt over the weekend.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, let's sell it!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not like he'll ever see it again anyway.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they going to do with it? A yacht like that takes a lot of upkeep, money flushed down the drain.

If they plan to sell it, who's going to buy? "Oh yeah, this was Putin's yacht but I bought it for a steal. I'm sure nobody is going to kill me over it."
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Not like he'll ever see it again anyway.


Has he ever been on it before?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: What are they going to do with it? A yacht like that takes a lot of upkeep, money flushed down the drain.

If they plan to sell it, who's going to buy? "Oh yeah, this was Putin's yacht but I bought it for a steal. I'm sure nobody is going to kill me over it."


They should sail into the Black Sea and scuttle it off Snake Island.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: What are they going to do with it? A yacht like that takes a lot of upkeep, money flushed down the drain.

If they plan to sell it, who's going to buy? "Oh yeah, this was Putin's yacht but I bought it for a steal. I'm sure nobody is going to kill me over it."


After the war it should be given to Zelensky as his "SeaForce One".
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it now under Poseidon's ownership? If it isn't, it should be.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Sweet, let's sell it!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x299]


Ohhh. I haven't watched that in eons. Might be due for a watching. It's good mindless fun.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking scuttle it. The world will be better for it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Toxophil: farking scuttle it. The world will be better for it.


Don't be silly. We can sell it.

Granted the only people that can afford that will be crooked as fark and guilty of who knows what.

But then we can seize it again.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Schadenfreudazde?
 
janzee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sail it into the Black Sea and let Ukraine sink it. They could put it on PPV. Probably get money for it quicker than selling it.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sail it to Ukraine and fill it with explosives to take out the Kerch bridge. Two for one goodness.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I still think they should take all claimed property and make them available to the refugees, how many families could live in this yacht
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Let Ukraine have at it towed to port, put it on land and drag it by tractor near Russian forces and video it being blown to smithereens with Russian thermobaric weapons captured by Ukraine. Televise it on Pay per view to raise funds to help Ukraine.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That one is going to sting. Not an easy thing to replace even when you are worth billions.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Strip it down to the hull and sink it. Give all the reclaimed marble and whatnot to Ukrainian artists to make some fark you statues to display when this is all over. I'll take some reclaimed teak or burlwood if there's any left over, thanks.
 
gas giant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe Ukraine can strip it and convert it for military use.
If it is indeed Putin's boat, it probably already has some of that stuff already installed.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Not like he'll ever see it again anyway.

Has he ever been on it before?


♬  ДЇЙ'Ґ ЙЭVԐЯ SДЇLԐD ЇҐ. ҬҤЄҰ ҬЄLL ԠЄ ЇҐ'S ЍЇҪЄ
 
knbwhite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

slimebarfer: The Schadenfreudazde?


Dammit, I was going to post similar. Now I must shake my tiny fist.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get in there with all the high tech sensory equipment. Find out if there are stores of Novichok and Polonium stashed in hidden compartments. Plus whatever else he may have been using the yacht to smuggle into other countries.
 
philodough
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh noes
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This really should show up on that tally sheet of daily Russki losses the Kyiv Independant writes up -
right alongside mention of the Admiral Makarov.  "Boats - 10+2"
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gas giant: Maybe Ukraine can strip it and convert it for military use.
If it is indeed Putin's boat, it probably already has some of that stuff already installed.


Load it full of explosives. Drive it into the supports of the Crimean bridge.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.