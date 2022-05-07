 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Bad: Second hand smoke. Worse: Second hand fentanyl fumes. Worst: On a public bus   (kiro7.com) divider line
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I miss the care-free, innocent days of crack addiction.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fwiw, those counterfeit M 30 pills are also believed to be in Mexico.  The pills are so markedly counterfeit that no one could mistake them for the real thing. They are now a brand of their own.

They should be 30mg of oxycodone, but they are most definitely not and there is no quality control.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*made in Mexico.  The counterfeit pills are also believed to be made in Mexico.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Welcome to Third and Pine.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Bullshiat.


The article is distressing in how it pretends to portray a realistic situation.  It reads like a scare piece with no real purpose.  Drug users tend not to get highway on the f*cling bus, and the rest is BS.

This is the sh*t that does not help.  Don't tell lies to further your cause.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The world used to be a much simpler, more carefree place...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey man am I driving okay?"

"I think we're on the number 7 bus in the Rainier valley, man"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This "bus driver" sure has a whole lot of right wing taking points for someone that couldn't aspire beyond a job that realistically only requires ten days worth of training.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

433: backhand.slap.of.reason: Bullshiat.

The article is distressing in how it pretends to portray a realistic situation.  It reads like a scare piece with no real purpose.  Drug users tend not to get highway on the f*cling bus, and the rest is BS.

This is the sh*t that does not help.  Don't tell lies to further your cause.


If you ask me, it sounds like he's opening his employers up to litigation with the allegation that drivers do nothing because they believe an arrest will not be made.  That an arrest may not be made is really none of his business, his business is to make sure that passengers obey the rules.  If he's unwilling to do his job, he should go find a new one.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FARK: Getting fired for testing positive for fentanyl because people are allowed to smoke it on the bus you drive.
 
