(Gothamist)   New Jersey Politician: If New York City enacts 'congestion pricing', New Jersey residents will be forced to stay in New Jersey. New York City Residents: Exactly   (gothamist.com) divider line
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Working as intended.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This NJ/NY feud is farking ridiculous.

And it goes both ways.  They clog up the shore during the summer.  They're rude and drive like sh*t because they spend the other nine months of the year in public transport, they cause numerous problems.  But I STILL think the feud is stupid.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or people could just (gasp) use mass transit!
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
you are threatening with a good time.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if those are henchmen or cronies on either side of the dignitary?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Noxious1: Or people could just (gasp) use mass transit!


They already do, which makes the grandstanding extra pointless.

Using 2015 Census data, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign found that a little more than 1% of residents in most legislative districts in New Jersey drive into Manhattan for work and would be subject to the congestion charge. The survey found that 77.5% of New Jersey residents who work in Manhattan take public transportation to get there.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have to admit it's supremely farking stupid for the population of an island to swell by 12 million people during the workday.
 
Valter
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noxious1: Or people could just (gasp) use mass transit!


Nice idea. Please inform me on how I can mass transit from my home to my workplace, the grocery store, and other common locations when mass transit doesn't exist.

I can drive to the bus stop and take a bus to the metro and then I can go to DC. Lovely.
 
