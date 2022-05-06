 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(8 News Now)   The latest thing found in the waters of Lake Mead? Cocaine. Plus meth, THC, codeine, and caffeine just to start. Shoot, sounds like a fella' had a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff   (8newsnow.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary, Las Vegas metropolitan area, Water, Las Vegas Wash, Las Vegas, Nevada, Water quality, Water pollution, Water cycle, Safe Drinking Water Act  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happiest fish EVER!!!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have it on good authority that both Hunter and Half Scoop were seen taking a swim in the lake recently.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
feminizing fish

Down with the patriichthy!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably shouldn't eat fish out of a lake. What they're on could conflict with what you're on.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, his research has found "significant amounts of drugs," Sims said, including THC, cocaine and methamphetamine. From antibiotics to beta-blockers, caffeine to codeine, the pharmaceuticals our bodies are processing, and emitting are ending up back in our water source.

Damn, one can't even chew on Xanax bars anymore without destroying the environment.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Rubin Romero came out of retirement?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: you can still see the old gun turrets around the Hoover dam.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the frogs gay?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, you mean excrement.  Yeah, the reservoir
is probably full of it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same coca leaves that are used to make marching powder are also used to create legit anesthetics. Every time someone says they found cocaine traces in the sewers I have to ask if they would prefer surgeons limited the anesthetics they use to chloroform and whiskey, just like back in great-great-grandads day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Are the frogs gay?


No, but $20 is $20.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Are the frogs gay?


Soy pisces beta buck.
 
Northern
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.


It's a gateway drug.  Pretty soon the lake will hooked on smack and turning tricks for $5.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since its there, apparently a fella or thousands had a good time already.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Are the frogs gay?


No answers?  I'm jonesing to find out
 
thomasvista
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Northern: foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.

It's a gateway drug.  Pretty soon the lake will hooked on smack and turning tricks for $5.


Just ask Hank Hill.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Jake Havechek: Are the frogs gay?

No, but $20 is $20.


Dammit Foo - some day I'll learn not to write conditional replies when I haven't checked the page in a few minutes

/but not today
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What is Plus Meth?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: What is Plus Meth?


It's like regular meth, but Plus+!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I should hide all of this coke in Lake Mead."

tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Northern: foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.

It's a gateway drug.  Pretty soon the lake will hooked on smack and turning tricks for $5.


I don't think you know what smack is
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The same coca leaves that are used to make marching powder are also used to create legit anesthetics. Every time someone says they found cocaine traces in the sewers I have to ask if they would prefer surgeons limited the anesthetics they use to chloroform and whiskey, just like back in great-great-grandads day.


Now you've piqued my curiosity. I'm aware of opiates, but what non-recreational drugs show up as cocaine on a test?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Why go out and test our treated sewage?" the 8 News Now I-Team's David Charns asked researcher Dr. Douglas Sims.

"I think it is important, because everything we do as a person, or a human actually affects everything around us. We are all interconnected," Sims, who is also the school's dean, said.

"Because we're assholes."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cocaine in it's pure form used to be in all sorts of medications before it was outlawed.  Whatever you had, headache, upset stomach, aches and pains, you would take some cocaine infused "medicine" and you'd feel great.  Doctors and pharmacists loved it because people kept coming back for more.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Northern: foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.

It's a gateway drug.  Pretty soon the lake will hooked on smack and turning tricks for $5.


This water tastes funny.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby have I got news for you

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1948_Lake_Mead_Boeing_B-29_crash
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Cocaine in it's pure form used to be in all sorts of medications before it was outlawed.  Whatever you had, headache, upset stomach, aches and pains, you would take some cocaine infused "medicine" and you'd feel great.  Doctors and pharmacists loved it because people kept coming back for more.


Laudanum, equal to 1% morphine by weight.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Subby have I got news for you

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1948_Lake_Mead_Boeing_B-29_crash


In 1956, a B-25 Mitchell bomber flying from Nevada to Harrisburg crashed into the Monongahela River in Pittsburgh.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Northern: foo monkey: I dunno.  You pull out all the drugs and the lake level's only going to fall more.

It's a gateway drug.  Pretty soon the lake will hooked on smack and turning tricks for $5.

I don't think you know what smack is


Isn't that what Will Smith did to Chris Rock?
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.