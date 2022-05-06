 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Huh. You'd think the Russian army had already done a pretty good job of it themselves   (msn.com) divider line
4
    More: Stupid, MSN  
•       •       •

345 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 9:46 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Few marks of authenticity like being banned by the dictators.
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If he was really honest, he'd be dead or disappeared. Good for him for being at least partially honest though.
 
delysid25
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I would gladly pay $1500 to shiat talk Putin to his face and live
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
100,000 rubles? So, just waiting a month or so to pay that should drive that down to, what, eight bucks?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.