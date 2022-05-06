 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Bad: Paying an education consultant $5,000 an hour. Worse: To lower educational standards and change math curriculum. Evil: Consultant threatens to call police and lawyer on whistleblower. Fark: Twitter actually deletes the evidence   (wjactv.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hehehe

Oxnard
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am qualified to do that and would only charge $4500
 
major hatred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are companies that you can hire that go and do this stuff all the time to make stories disappear. They'll manipulate the algorithm so that you can bury some things that nobody ever finds it. I mean I've heard stories of people bribing bar journalists to get articles remove. The ministry of Truth has been privatized. Are you a lawyer that's been caught with the million dollars in a briefcase and a bunch of cocaine. He'll make all of your past go away for Price. That's the world that we live in
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5K per hour is nothing for businesses to pay for consultants.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will get your accreditation removed for $4400/hr.
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

major hatred: There are companies that you can hire that go and do this stuff all the time to make stories disappear. They'll manipulate the algorithm so that you can bury some things that nobody ever finds it. I mean I've heard stories of people bribing bar journalists to get articles remove. The ministry of Truth has been privatized. Are you a lawyer that's been caught with the million dollars in a briefcase and a bunch of cocaine. He'll make all of your past go away for Price. That's the world that we live in


It doesn't have to be that crazy or expensive. TFG paid Stormy Daniels $130k to not tell anyone about their affair, and $150k to Karen McDougall.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7th richest city in the US.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali


Indeed. Who hired her at this rate?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: I will get your accreditation removed for $4400/hr.


hey no undercutting the market.

/will do it for $4395
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: vegasj: Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali

Indeed. Who hired her at this rate?


someone making $10,000 an hour
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: I am qualified to do that and would only charge $4500


Cheaper to hire me as an adjunct at only $2,000 an hour, plus you'll only pay me for 25 hours a week so you don't have to pay for benefits.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

linked2leadership.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

major hatred: There are companies that you can hire that go and do this stuff all the time to make stories disappear. They'll manipulate the algorithm so that you can bury some things that nobody ever finds it. I mean I've heard stories of people bribing bar journalists to get articles remove. The ministry of Truth has been privatized. Are you a lawyer that's been caught with the million dollars in a briefcase and a bunch of cocaine. He'll make all of your past go away for Price. That's the world that we live in


Not really.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can actually offer training in Left Handed Counterclockwise Widget installation for about $200 a person.....
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I'm really seeing in there is an accusation. I guess I'm supposed to take Adam Andrzejewski's word for it?
 
Grumpyoldgeek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wademh is right, how is adding calculus and algebra to the curriculum lowering the standard?  This is exactly what colleges are asking for.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i'm thinking the jews are behind this one
 
alex10294
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Grumpyoldgeek: Wademh is right, how is adding calculus and algebra to the curriculum lowering the standard?  This is exactly what colleges are asking for.


But how will the emotionally connect with the numbers if they have to learn math?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: vegasj: Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali

Indeed. Who hired her at this rate?


Someone who wasn't spending their own money.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]


One of us is reading it wrong.  I think the article says she's against that.

I've had a long day and I'm a little drunk, so that that with a grain of salt.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: MurphyMurphy: vegasj: Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali

Indeed. Who hired her at this rate?

Someone who wasn't spending their own money.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I pay Bruce Lee's brother 7k an hour for karate instructions to protect Oprah's and I's baby, so I get it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For $2000 an hour I'll teach the smart kids art with lead paint.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]


Also all the links in the article are just to other articles from the same web site that are related but don't actually provide any support for the article. It's 100% clickbait.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alex10294: Grumpyoldgeek: Wademh is right, how is adding calculus and algebra to the curriculum lowering the standard?  This is exactly what colleges are asking for.

But how will the emotionally connect with the numbers if they have to learn math?


If they emotionally connect w/ Arabic numerals, then they're obviously terrorists and need to go on a list.
/Al'Jebra
 
blue-eyed murder in a size five dress
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: All I'm really seeing in there is an accusation. I guess I'm supposed to take Adam Andrzejewski's word for it?


Yeah, let's not. Every bit of this story is bullshiat.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Asinine the new California tag?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this story does not add up...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]


She's anti-calculus. Not pro-calc. If the worst students can't handle a subject, then nobody should be able to take it - as is equitable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: major hatred: There are companies that you can hire that go and do this stuff all the time to make stories disappear. They'll manipulate the algorithm so that you can bury some things that nobody ever finds it. I mean I've heard stories of people bribing bar journalists to get articles remove. The ministry of Truth has been privatized. Are you a lawyer that's been caught with the million dollars in a briefcase and a bunch of cocaine. He'll make all of your past go away for Price. That's the world that we live in

It doesn't have to be that crazy or expensive. TFG paid Stormy Daniels $130k to not tell anyone about their affair, and $150k to Karen McDougall.


But it cost him $420,000 for Daniels because he was laundering the money through Cohen as Cohen's retainer. Pecker fronted the McDougall payment.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TFerWannaBe: wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]

Also all the links in the article are just to other articles from the same web site that are related but don't actually provide any support for the article. It's 100% clickbait.


that won't stop the idiots from complaining about how taxes get used and/or public schooling and/or [anything that doesn't fulfil their deeply held religious belief: "FYIGM"

/i see at least one popped in already
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]

She's anti-calculus. Not pro-calc. If the worst students can't handle a subject, then nobody should be able to take it - as is equitable.

[Fark user image 425x287]


unless you live in the boondocks so far from any college/uni that you may not have electricity, or are in a garbage YEEEEHAAWWWW state, all sorts of options for gifted students exist. always have. public schools accommodate.

it's a red herring.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
didn't we do this like a month ago
and the whistleblower had posted a document with her address in it, so twitter deleted it and she called the cops
although it was like a public school budget document
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]

One of us is reading it wrong.  I think the article says she's against that.

I've had a long day and I'm a little drunk, so that that with a grain of salt.


You're correct but the article doesn't help. I dug deeper.
This person was one of the authors of a new Math Framework for California. It avoids teaching Algebra in the 8th grade, which is seen as necessary for some to learn Calculus in the 12th. Taking Calculus in the 12th is something very competitive students try to do for a better chance to get accepted to elite colleges.

This consultant is very concerned with those who get left behind in math by systems that promote competitive learning which results in many falling behind and hating math. I don't know enough of the ultimate details to comment on the good or bad of it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: didn't we do this like a month ago
and the whistleblower had posted a document with her address in it, so twitter deleted it and she called the cops
although it was like a public school budget document


This is true. The reason twitter deleted a post was that it had her contract that included a home address. The article tries to claim that they deleted it because it showed what she was paid. That's not why. It was a doxing.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vegasj: Pretty sure some of that funneled back into whom ever hired her's pocket.

Shall we play guess the party? or no, since it's Cali


TRUMP!
/Since it's Fark
 
RCL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: I May Be Crazy But...: wademh: Let's ignore the thousands of hours put into developing the system she was teaching and pretend they were just paying for the week she was providing teacher training.

And while I see claims about "lowering standards" there's no explanation of how adding calculus and algebra concepts into the curriculum is "lowering standards".

[linked2leadership.files.wordpress.com image 468x386]

One of us is reading it wrong.  I think the article says she's against that.

I've had a long day and I'm a little drunk, so that that with a grain of salt.

You're correct but the article doesn't help. I dug deeper.
This person was one of the authors of a new Math Framework for California. It avoids teaching Algebra in the 8th grade, which is seen as necessary for some to learn Calculus in the 12th. Taking Calculus in the 12th is something very competitive students try to do for a better chance to get accepted to elite colleges.

This consultant is very concerned with those who get left behind in math by systems that promote competitive learning which results in many falling behind and hating math. I don't know enough of the ultimate details to comment on the good or bad of it.


"Other kids can't handle algebra in 8th grade, so we're going to hold you back and prohibit you from taking it."

What in the world do you need to take a stand on this?? "Sorry, not everyone has what it takes to be Tom Brady, so we're going to ban pro football." Can you not see the absolute madness here?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RCL: "Other kids can't handle algebra in 8th grade, so we're going to hold you back and prohibit you from taking it."

What in the world do you need to take a stand on this?? "Sorry, not everyone has what it takes to be Tom Brady, so we're going to ban pro football." Can you not see the absolute madness here?


Pro football is not a legally mandated public service.
 
