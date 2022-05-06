 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Russia officially states that the sinking of the Moskva was due to an accident. What's not an accident is that means that they don't have to pay compensation to the families of those that died   (kyivpost.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Accident.
Sure, and the two Neptune missiles that slammed into it had nothing to do with it. Oh well, I guess we now know which button the Russians pushed:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, the accident of Putinesque proportions.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Accident.
Sure, and the two Neptune missiles that slammed into it had nothing to do with it. Oh well, I guess we now know which button the Russians pushed.


I think what the Russians are trying to say that they feel that the Ukrainians are such poor rocketeers that it is purely an accident that they hit them.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why fight for the bastard?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kind of like how a guy claiming he got a woman pregnant by accident means he shouldn't have to pay child support.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is it a good long-term political strategy to piss off your military, and cheat the out of what they're due?

Asking for a friend...
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, if they die from accident, they don't get paid? Then just say the whole invasion was an accident.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shoot... my Canadian girlfriend was serving on that ship.
There goes my settlement!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Accident.
Sure, and the two Neptune missiles that slammed into it had nothing to do with it. Oh well, I guess we now know which button the Russians pushed:
[Fark user image 500x756]


So to pick they used the good old "which button costs the least?" process.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Is it a good long-term political strategy to piss off your military, and cheat the out of what they're due?

Asking for a friend...


You think even the officers on that ship were anyone important?
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
F*ck you, Orcs, every single one of you and your families.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Private_Citizen: Accident.
Sure, and the two Neptune missiles that slammed into it had nothing to do with it. Oh well, I guess we now know which button the Russians pushed:
[Fark user image 500x756]

So to pick they used the good old "which button costs the least?" process.


It was a payout in rubles. It's not like the widows are going to get any of Putin's Mega Yacht money.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wow, they summoned Shkrebets.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Huh? There's payouts for dying in wartime? Didn't think that was a thing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putin did a boom boom in his pants?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: tyyreaunn: Is it a good long-term political strategy to piss off your military, and cheat the out of what they're due?

Asking for a friend...

You think even the officers on that ship were anyone important?


Don't matter - a rep for not paying off family death benefits in a military organization is corrosive as hell.  No matter who it was that died
 
gaspode
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, if they die from accident, they don't get paid? Then just say the whole invasion was an accident.


It is quite likely that a reason for calling it a 'special military operation' rather than war is paying out a lot less money to a lot fewer people.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Huh? There's payouts for dying in wartime? Didn't think that was a thing.


Audie Murphy is well know for going to WWII and basically trying to die, so his family would get the life insurance. I think at the time it was around 10k.

So, since he kept taking on all these high risk things and surviving, that's how he became one of (or the) most decorated soldier.
 
King Something
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's just as well, since the survivors' benefits checks wouldn't be enough to cover the check cashing fee. The widows and orphans are making a net profit on the deal, albeit one which is small enough to be measures in tens or rubles.
 
El_Swino
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Penny-pinching sonsabiatches
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It accidentally got in the way of those Neptune missiles the Ukrainians were just firing off for shiats and giggles.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SBinRR: [Fark user image image 425x319]

Oh wow, they summoned Shkrebets.


Steberkhs is "Steve Bannon" in Russian?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lies on top of propaganda. They've already lost this war.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey, it's not the Russian Federation's fault this dumbass tried to breathe water during a minor accident, that definitely did not involve any missile or stuff like that.
 
Xai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Calling for the elimination of Ukraine and to kill as many as possible?

Isn't it funny that his father changed his tune as soon as it affected him personally?

Sounds suspiciously like many republicans, doesn't it?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And so you see how Russia ends up with the military it deserves and has earned.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What did you expect? They pay out for a few servicemembers, they'll be expected to pay out for all of them, and ain't nobody got enough money to make good on all the soldiers and sailors Russia keeps feeding into the meat grinder. If they still had an economy, this would bankrupt it.

Also their leaders are a bunch of corrupt, lying, backstabbing hyenas, so it's a kindness to the families not to pay them. If someone actually received the check they were promised, they'd die of shock.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Huh? There's payouts for dying in wartime? Didn't think that was a thing.


It is a thing in the US - Serviceman's Group Life Insurance

Which reminds me of an old joke:

Petty Officer 2nd. Class Jones was assigned to the Navy induction center, where he was to advise new recruits about their government benefits, especially their Serviceman's Group Life Insurance (SGLI).
It wasn't long before the center's Lieutenant noticed that Petty Officer 2nd. Class Jones had almost a 100% record for insurance sales, which had never happened before.
Rather than ask about this, the Lt. stood in the back of the room and listened to Jones's sales pitch.

Jones explained the basics of the SGLI to the new recruits, and then said.
"If you have SGLI and go into battle and are killed, the government has to pay $200,000 to your beneficiaries.
If you don't have SGLI, and you go into battle and get killed, the government has to pay only a maximum of $6,000."

"Now," he concluded, "which bunch do you think they are going to send into battle first?"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Guys, I'm going to hold off on judgement here until AmbassadorBooze and jethroe tell me how wrong you all are.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They accidentally followed Putin's orders?
 
