Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, everything is bigger in Texas.  Actual size comparison below.  Eat that, N.Y.!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why The World's Littlest Skyscraper Was A Massive Scam
Youtube xGQgmmrXONk


I drove past it several times without noticing, you have to cross 6-8 rail lines. They built the city around the sort of railhead we put on the outskirts today. By the time you've bounced that many times, ain't nothing look right. The city does have office towers that might fit the term. An abandoned downtown full of them, empty.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
those people just aint right
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
sounds like more of a 'small town' issue

/pretty routine for small towners to accept any reasonable amount of economic activity
//then find out they failed to read the fine print
///mostly because you can only afford a sad sack excuse for what should be a good lawyer
//tiny tax base = you made your underfunded shiatholebed, so get under the covers and quit touching yourself
/3
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Skyscraper?  Probably the greatest-Aw, it's not for you. It's more a Shelbyville idea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trouble with a capital T
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
texas is like a mule with a spinning wheel
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Recycling Tom Scott material is big business!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
move it to san fransisco, that thing'd be worth billions!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That thing is more staircase than floorspace, that's what I'd be pissed about
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been a monorail.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What Texas really needs is an escalator to nowhere.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Just remember, everything is bigger in Texas.  Actual size comparison below.  Eat that, N.Y.!

[upload.wikimedia.org image 250x375]  [Fark user image 194x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


steinway tower is like as thin as a piece of paper in comparison!
 
