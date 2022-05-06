 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   When even recent history is a blur   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 6:34 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got some real geniuses over there at the Daily Mail. Like seriously of all the pics you could have used for the quiz you manage to pick these two.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Time is the flame that burns everything to wind blown ashes. But 18 year olds are stupid. I know, I was one. Your entire world has only what your parents wanted, and you've had a little autonomy. Middle class parents aren't going to spend what little time they have sharing old movies and art with you after they've exhausted their own brains on the meaningless form of employment that keeps the lights on and the TV playing.

/currently on 1984
//makes a firm argument for write once backups
///lest the digital history gets edited
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be fair, I'm not sure how many of the Americans one should expect British people to recognize ... there are plenty of historically significant British people I wouldn't recognize ...
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is typical for any generation.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Counterpoint: here's the vote on brexit by age group.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Missed Mary Seacole and Virginia Woolf.  I saw Crimean War and guessed Florence Nightingale and Agatha Christie.
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter in the least if someone can't identify someone from history form a photo. It only matters if that someone knows why that person is important.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [Fark user image 263x191]


Nelson Mandela Sings Blur
Youtube lVeFVIs6z5g
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's so much history out there, and a lot of modern stuff to understand and remember too.  We all have to pick and choose what is worth remembering.
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 Linear entertainment is sh*t. Like and subscribe.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you don't teach them, they won't know. I seriously doubt most of the silver screen icons are being taught about in your typical British school class, let alone what they looked like. For the non-movie icons, I would lay the blame of ignorance on the feet of the educational system, not the students who were probably never taught those lessons.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
13. More than half of Brits (53 per cent) aged 18 to 30 do not know this astronaut, who took one small step for man, and one giant leap for mankind. Do you?

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


That's Yuri Gagarin, you dolt!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most of those people aren't historically important.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it weren't for the clues, I couldn't have guessed any of them outside of Audrey Hepburn.  Otherwise they're all just Steve.  I don't do well with remembering faces.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
giants who helped shape the modern world

Marilyn Monroe

Jane Mansfield shaped too
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: To be fair, I'm not sure how many of the Americans one should expect British people to recognize ... there are plenty of historically significant British people I wouldn't recognize ...


Rosa Parks would probably be less recognizable to people outside the US, and that picture of Bette Davis; well, I didn't recognize her until I read the clue, and only then because I remember the few months that the song was big.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Isn't it perfectly normal for people to die and be forgotten? How long it takes to be forgotten my differ depending on how remarkable your life was, but very few people are likely to be remembered for centuries.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Missed Mary Seacole and Virginia Woolf.  I saw Crimean War and guessed Florence Nightingale and Agatha Christie.


I missed Mary Seacole and guessed the same as you. I did get Virginia Woolf right.

Googled Mary Seacole and she was quite the woman. Jamaican born with a Scottish father and Afro-Caribbean mother she had to battle racism as well as misogyny. Even now, she stirs controversy but she is often referred to as the first Nurse Practitioner.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, I'd think that Alan Turing was fairly obscure until relatively recently.  He's not all that well-known NOW, let alone then.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
51 percent did not know Amelia Earhart
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My mid-40s sister said she doesn't know who Steve McQueen is. A little piece of me died that day.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

macadamnut: 13. More than half of Brits (53 per cent) aged 18 to 30 do not know this astronaut, who took one small step for man, and one giant leap for mankind. Do you?

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x675]

That's Yuri Gagarin, you dolt!


Wait, I thought his famous words on the moon were "What a wonderful world."
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Raw Vladimir Komarov?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Time is the flame that burns everything to wind blown ashes. But 18 year olds are stupid. I know, I was one. Your entire world has only what your parents wanted, and you've had a little autonomy. Middle class parents aren't going to spend what little time they have sharing old movies and art with you after they've exhausted their own brains on the meaningless form of employment that keeps the lights on and the TV playing.

/currently on 1984
//makes a firm argument for write once backups
///lest the digital history gets edited


It's not stupid (this particular thing), it's just contextual and the general tendency for people to be self-centered. The same article can be written about every generation in human history. It's silly.

My generation wasn't very familiar with our grandparents' stars - I couldn't pick Gary Cooper out of a lineup to save my life - and that's natural because they weren't that relevant to us. We had new stars of our own, starring in the new classics of that age. As do today's generation. And the situation is only exacerbated by the proliferation of the media itself. There are just such an incredibly vast constellation of movies and TV shows - we don't just have 5 TV channels and two theaters in town anymore - to pick from now too. Why the hell would we expect them to recognize people from their grandparents' TV shows and movies? Oh hell, scratch that... Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe - you're talking their GREAT-grandparents' movie stars at this point. Kids 'aint watching those farkin' movies. *I* didn't watch those movies, they were already old when *I* was young - and I'm now old. Why the fark would my nephew know who they were?

But they know who played Tony Stark and T'Challa.

A generation is going to have stars which are the "classics" and "greats" because they're the ones they had when they were young. To someone else they might be ancient history. Our own personal time of youth was not the one singular, special, meaningful moment for everyone else which defines the standards for things. Our great-grandparents' time wasn't either. Each generation acts like it was theirs but that's just an illusion. The time that's important to you is your time, and so it is for other people too in their own times.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Got some real geniuses over there at the Daily Mail. Like seriously of all the pics you could have used for the quiz you manage to pick these two.

[Fark user image image 395x476]

[Fark user image image 399x510]


Yes, but notice how their mouths are closed. The British have an instinctual sense of identity imprinting based on the peculiarities and abhorrence of another human's teeth rather than facial features. Unable to see the dull earth tones, jaggedness, or unique deformity of another's dental structure renders them unable to distinguish one person from another. It's all rather scientific. It's unsurprising they can't recognize them.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 51 percent did not know Amelia Earhart


They must be dumb, and blind.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 51 percent did not know Amelia Earhart


NEVER HEARD OF HER
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nobody learn no nothing from no history.  Not me, not you.  <C> Eugene Hutz, 2005
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: Missed Mary Seacole and Virginia Woolf.  I saw Crimean War and guessed Florence Nightingale and Agatha Christie.


I barely glanced at the photos on dust jackets even before e-books. Unless an author has some level of pop culture fame (Martin) I generally wouldn't recognize them on the street.  My wife is rereading Lois McMaster Bujold, whom I've read ever since she was published and I have zero idea what she looks like.
 
gaspode
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well to be honest, why should an 18 year old recognise actors and celebrities from the early-mid 20th century? They are iconic to you you old fart because when YOU were 18 they were famous.
 
