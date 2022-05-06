 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Researchers release 'best photograph of a UFO ever taken' of a grainy kitchen saucer flying over remote lake (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Costa Rica, UFO photo, Unidentified flying object, new high-resolution print, Lake Arenal, Aerial photographer Sergio Loaiza, UFO research group UAP Media, UFO sceptics  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 8:12 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me get this straight... we've got satellites taking pictures that can clearly resolve Russian vehicles in Ukraine and they totally miss a spacecraft that 1 of 300 frames shot from a plane shows?

Yes. I am a believer. Raeliens take me away.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a great photograph yet we cant have a nice blowup to admire the object in detail?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took a drum scan of the image... you mean the print, or the negative? I'd like to put the negative under a microscope and see if it's actually part of the image or a flaw. Or rather, I'd like an archivist familiar with film look at it under a microscope.

Also, are you that married to the upward topographic projection? It could be downwards, a drain in the lake would look like that.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That web site anally probed my phone.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jefferson Airplane - Have You Seen The Saucers?
Youtube jSJemA-eviU
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nearly every human being has a high-res phone a second away in their pocket and this is the best we get?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregInIndy: Nearly every human being has a high-res phone a second away in their pocket and this is the best we get?


*camera phone
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.