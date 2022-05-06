 Skip to content
(Malay Mail)   Forever off trend and boomer, Best Korea bans skinny jeans, dyed hair, mullets, facial piercings, and Western-branded shirts and jackets. Leather trench coats had been banned "to avoid its people from emulating Kim's fashion style"   (malaymail.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Steinbrenner's rules.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should all just wear puffer jackets. Kimmy can't pull off that look.
 
