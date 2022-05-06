 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Killer flatworms that turn victims into 'pink gloop' invade the UK. RUN for your lives gardeners before there's nothing left of you but gloop   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
8
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"However, several other species had been accidentally introduced including two Kontikia species and there is evidence that non-native flatworms continue to be introduced including the Obama flatworm."

Thanks, Obama.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least they're not Death Slugs.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At least they're not Death Slugs.


They eat death slugs!
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, Pink Gloop is the supergroup I formed with Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Gwyneth Paltrow.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seen at the scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure the British will find some way to boil the flatworms or their goo up to some make some horrible new meal.

/I keed, I keed.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Try to cook and eat them first. Maybe they'll solve world hunger.
 
