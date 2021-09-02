 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   I'm not saying the DA in the Arbery case is guilty, but one of his killers called and thanked her for the referral to an attorney that would run interference. OK, I'm saying she's guilty   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Jury, phone call, Greg McMichael, Lawyer, fatal shooting of, graphic cellphone video of Arbery, local district attorney, misconduct case  
•       •       •

1160 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 3:17 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just imagine how many racist murderers must have gotten off scot-free, simply by not being quite as dumb as this trio.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is pretty standard behavior in the American South.  The only reason they're facing consequences is because they're all exceptionally stupid.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is pretty standard behavior in the American South.  The only reason they're facing consequences is because they're all exceptionally stupid.


If they hadn't recorded the lynching...and if they hadn't released the video while thinking it exonerated them...they would have gotten away with it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As. F*cking. Sin.

What else did we really expect from Georgia, though?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Her sentence should be calculated by adding up all of their sentences, then doubling it.

She can take off 5 years off for every other crooked DA she drops the dime on and testifies against.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: As. F*cking. Sin.

What else did we really expect from Georgia, though?


Whenever I go to dinner in Atlanta, I order a Pepsi to fark with them.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that dueling banjos I hear playing in the background?
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
biatch needs to be locked up.

Period.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am so confused by all that. I'd ask for a cliff's notes version but I'm not sure it would be any better.
 
Herbal Space Program
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder how many times she's done this and gotten away with it.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herbal Space Program: I wonder how many times she's done this and gotten away with it.


More than once.

I'd bet my house on it


/and we'll never know
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAHHHH!!!
What the hell?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want all the bad things to happen to this woman.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wax_on: I am so confused by all that. I'd ask for a cliff's notes version but I'm not sure it would be any better.


She used her official position to protect murderers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SisterMaryElephant: Herbal Space Program: I wonder how many times she's done this and gotten away with it.

More than once.

I'd bet my house on it


/and we'll never know



This isn't her first rodeo by any stretch.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: As. F*cking. Sin.

What else did we really expect from Georgia, though?

Whenever I go to dinner in Atlanta, I order a Pepsi to fark with them.


Please don't conflate Metro Atlanta with the rest of the state. They may as well be completely separate countries.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Love the look of disgust and defiance in the mugshot. Has a "do you know who you are messing with" vibe.

Burn, biatch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KikiPaws
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still can't get over the fact that the other D.A. looked at the video and was like, "Yep, self defense," or that they thought it would actually exonerate them.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Marcus Aurelius: This is pretty standard behavior in the American South.  The only reason they're facing consequences is because they're all exceptionally stupid.

If they hadn't recorded the lynching...and if they hadn't released the video while thinking it exonerated them...they would have gotten away with it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here she is teaching a lynching seminar.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And just think, if she and her accomplices hadn't leaked the video themselves, arrogantly believing it would have the opposite effect that it did, then the killers would have walked free and it would have been just one more black man who was murdered and our system failed.

That in and of itself should be a clear sign to anyone with sense that we have a big problem in America that this one conviction doesn't solve.
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: As. F*cking. Sin.

What else did we really expect from Georgia, though?

Whenever I go to dinner in Atlanta, I order a Pepsi to fark with them.


Glynn County is not Atlanta.

It's not even Savannah (which considers them to be the poor relations).
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have Biden use the power of gitmo.  Gitmo the whole racist lot.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: She used her official position to protect murderers.


And wasn't any good at it.
 
The_Limper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well the Devil did go down there right? Who says Johnny was the only person he ran in to?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Another Government Employee: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: As. F*cking. Sin.

What else did we really expect from Georgia, though?

Whenever I go to dinner in Atlanta, I order a Pepsi to fark with them.

Glynn County is not Atlanta.

It's not even Savannah (which considers them to be the poor relations).


Utqiaġvik is not Anchorage.  Ithaca is not NYC.  Needles is not Los Angeles.

Glynn County is, however, Georgia.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many others like her are sitting comfortably in office, farking justice over a barrel daily in their little corner of the world
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.