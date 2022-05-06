 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "A Russian soldier who was in Bucha during the executions was identified because he spray-painted his Instagram handle in a civilian's home" Subby did not change that headline   (yahoo.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Made for FARK story.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm just not clear why anyone is worried about nuking that country into slag.
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah... that account is already gone.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did he think he was playing Counter-Strike or something?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
man i just teabag my dead opponents
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buster_v: Yeah... that account is already gone.


I can still see it. Lots of people have and have left comments.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh wow.
Gopnik Force 1 lives... up? ...to expectations.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: man i just teabag my dead opponents


I do, and I'm proud of it.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://news.yahoo.com/russian-soldiers-accused-of-raping-women-men-and-children-in-ukraine-224021315.html • Amid the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, accusations are emerging that Russian soldiers are raping and sexually assaulting people, accor...

Just evil
 
