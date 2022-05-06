 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Not news: Home for sale in BFE - Fark: Corner of Frances St and Swastika Ave
28
    More: Awkward, extra space, New Mexico, Garden, Des Moines NM, Texas, extra shed, Chicken, English-language films  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 10:28 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$225K for 23 acres in New Mexico? I assume you have to sign a deal with Los Pollos Hermanos.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The playground of woe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


$3000/month in San Francisco. No pets.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


It's probably a poor household then. Almost all of them have refrigerators.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The playground of woe

[Fark user image 509x680]


In the land of heatstroke and skinned knees.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


There is the fridge, but double-bagging light structural support members, some with chunks missing?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That place is...

Cat Stevens - Miles from Nowhere
Youtube fsI5IiHVVXw
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Makes giving directions easy.  Just tell them you're the third Reich.


... I'll see myself out...
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's actually Frances Ave. Regardless, I'd love to know the story behind the naming of Swastika Ave.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


That house has good bones.

(They're in the fridge).
 
Saiga410
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I could hide a lot of bodies on that many acres
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As I started typing into google earth Swastika, the first thing that came up was Swastika, NY 🤦‍♀
 
phedex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I do dream of winning a pile of money, and moving to Bum-fark new mexico.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: It's actually Frances Ave. Regardless, I'd love to know the story behind the naming of Swastika Ave.


It's in the Vichy Estates subdivision.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay, Frances.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Des Moines means "of the Moines" in French.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LUXUORY!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: It's actually Frances Ave. Regardless, I'd love to know the story behind the naming of Swastika Ave.


Apparently there was also a mining town nearby with the same name, called that because it purportedly meant 'good fortune'.  That town changed its name to Brilliant II during or shortly after WWII. It seems the local paper in Des Moines NM was also called The Swastika in the early 1900s but I can't find anything on whether they changed its name or it went out of business or what.

This little research tangent was not how I expected to spend my Friday evening. 0_o
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The house seems structurally sound, and has a fridge!

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 640x480]


You mean a body disposal unit?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The playground of woe

[Fark user image image 509x680]


I can hear that playground just by looking at the picture.

/back when my son liked to be pushed on the swings I'd pack WD40 when I took him to the playground
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The playground of woe

[Fark user image image 509x680]


That might be the saddest slide I've ever seen. It's nearly horizontal.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: New Rising Sun: The playground of woe

[Fark user image image 509x680]

That might be the saddest slide I've ever seen. It's nearly horizontal.


It was a lot taller, then your mom tried to slide down it.
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: It's actually Frances Ave. Regardless, I'd love to know the story behind the naming of Swastika Ave.


The area was home to the swastika mine around the turn of the 20th century, named after the Navajo symbol for good luck. Before Hitler decided to use it the Swastika was a holy symbol across nearly every culture from the native Americans to most of Asia, to ancient cultures in Ukraine and Mesopotamia.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
$1k per acre in Hell's Furnace, NM, still seems like a lot to me.

That kitchen island really took up a lot of space. Put up some walls to deaden the sound from the living room to the rest of the house.

Not good, but not bad, if you don't mind dealing with 23 acres of scrub.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow that place is in the middle of nowhere
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phedex: I do dream of winning a pile of money, and moving to Bum-fark new mexico.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: Grumpy Cat: It's actually Frances Ave. Regardless, I'd love to know the story behind the naming of Swastika Ave.

The area was home to the swastika mine around the turn of the 20th century, named after the Navajo symbol for good luck. Before Hitler decided to use it the Swastika was a holy symbol across nearly every culture from the native Americans to most of Asia, to ancient cultures in Ukraine and Mesopotamia.


The gymnasium built at Indiana University in 1917 had swastika tiles as part of the decorations (other designs were used as well). The university got around to removing them in 2019.
 
