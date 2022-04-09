 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Ukraine says it's security services just rounded up 11 snipers in a special operation. How did they not see that coming? No, seriously, with those huge scopes and everything, how did they sneak up on those guys and take them alive?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clearly you've never played battlefield.

/f'in campers
 
Crolack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The security services all had dead silent active.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.


Bomp bomp bomp.
Another one bites the dust.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet they were spawn-camping.
 
JZDave
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.


Or Navy.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First they blow up your tanks.
Then they sink your ships.
Then your snipers are rounded up.
Your spawn campers better watch out.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

optikeye: [Fark user image 620x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Russians don't teach the technique:
Keep Both eyes open when you aim.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JZDave: NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.

Or Navy.


Or Air Force.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

urger: Clearly you've never played battlefield.

/f'in campers


I loved the top of the cranes...
static.tweaktown.comView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.


Strong like bear, smart like tractor.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
High magnification, small field of view.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The spotters were sold for a crate of vodka.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If their sniper teams are anything like their tank crews, they forgo the spotters to save money. Who needs a second set of eyes anyway?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.


They never have been.  Their philosophy is throw soldiers at something until that something stops.

see: Repelling Nazi Germany, invading Afghanistan
 
germ78
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They probably were using regular, unencrypted cell phones and Ukraine was looking for odd cell phones pinging their towers.
 
discrete unit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Twitch will ban you for sniping.. gotta be careful
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Only 16 comments and this thread is great!

My theory is it was like a scene from a movie where someone is pointing a gun at someone in the distance, but all the sudden there are 20 laser scopes pointed at them.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm betting the Russian snipers were following routines that became predictable.  Show up at the same position at the same time for so many days in a row, sort of thing.

So the Ukrainians, having determined the likely behaviors, simply got themselves into position to take them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

germ78: They probably were using regular, unencrypted cell phones and Ukraine was looking for odd cell phones pinging their towers.


They probably were using phones stolen from Ukrainians that were reported as stolen.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2022/04/09/warning-for-russian-soldiers-with-stolen-ukrainian-iphones-you-are-being-tracked/?sh=202caed84627
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine says it is security services

Is it, though?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: If their sniper teams are anything like their tank crews, they forgo the spotters to save money. Who needs a second set of eyes anyway?


Those Kadyrov Chechen dudes probably need a second set of eyes.  From civilians.  As, like, trophies.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

urger: Clearly you've never played battlefield.

/f'in campers


If we're talking 2042, it's not his fault. Nobody plays it.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
IDDQD dude.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: urger: Clearly you've never played battlefield.

/f'in campers

If we're talking 2042, it's not his fault. Nobody plays it.


Battlebit Remastered is looking amazing though
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: In the Kyiv region, the special services established the location of and detained two more collaborators. According to the investigation, these collaborators had been helping to "quarter" the aggressors and helping them to navigate in the Bucha district.

Quotes for audiences unfamiliar with "quarter"...

FTC: No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

discrete unit: [Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


One cigarette only per captured sniper, please...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: NewportBarGuy: Russia is not very good at this whole Army thing.

They never have been.  Their philosophy is throw soldiers at something until that something stops.

see: Repelling Nazi Germany, invading Afghanistan


see also: Grande Armée, La;
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I See You Sniper
Youtube xtnEQyrs42A
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The better question is why did they take them alive.  Better to expend a couple of bullets to kill an enemy invader than to have to waste resources guarding and feeding a prisoner.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Really simple.  Just advertise a sale on Sniper gear at 40% off.  Going out of Business sale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ambitwistor: High magnification, small field of view.


Phenominal Cosmic Power, Ity Bity Living Space
Youtube SfTfXLLJlzM
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wage0048: The better question is why did they take them alive.  Better to expend a couple of bullets to kill an enemy invader than to have to waste resources guarding and feeding a prisoner.


They sometimes do prisoner swaps.
 
