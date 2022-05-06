 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   All the countries in the world that allow abortion in one convenient, alphabetical list. You know, just in case   (nbcnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Abortion, abortion rights, woman's life, Roe v. Wade, Human rights, only European Union member state, Pregnancy, South Africa  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 5:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
interesting. UK is 'social and economic grounds' which basically means if you want a termination you can have one [don't bother taking me on over that sentence, young fella-me-lad].

I was quite surprised to see some other 'social and economic grounds'... India, Rwanda, Belize, and some that weren't... prohibited altogether in Jamaica and Malta, in Poland only to preserve health...
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They'd more likely travel to a state that allows it, and has plans to keep it that way, like California.

Traveling overseas is cost-prohibitive for some people.
 
hershy799
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.


Until some jerk sues a state like Colorado... or in 2025 when Congress gets to put in a national ban.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.


Except for all the Republican states that have trigger laws in effect to ban abortion if Roe is overturned. In that instance, it'd be more appropriate to say there will be certain areas of the United States where abortion is allowed.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hershy799: Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.

Until some jerk sues a state like Colorado... or in 2025 when Congress gets to put in a national ban.


And make it a murder charge on any woman once she returns to the states after having an abortion. Watch that law applies to interstate travel first before the national ban.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
make sure to exclude ones whose laws are more restrictive than the mississippi one under consideration. also make sure to exclude ones which don't have abortion clinics available in every region of the country.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just wonder if pro-lifers ever look at a list like this and go "Thanks Jesus, We're close to reaching our goal of giving the US the same position as Haiti or Siera Leone. Now those are some places that you can trust to have the figured that whole 'human rights' thing out."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
US soon to be in the dark brown "prohibited"
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hershy799: Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.

Until some jerk sues a state like Colorado... or in 2025 when Congress gets to put in a national ban.


You could say the same about any other country. They could change the laws. But as it stands, if the Alito decision is implemented, the United States would still be a blue country on the map as abortion would be legal in the United States, but with some local restrictions.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.

Except for all the Republican states that have trigger laws in effect to ban abortion if Roe is overturned. In that instance, it'd be more appropriate to say there will be certain areas of the United States where abortion is allowed.


Which would make it a blue country on the map in the article. No change. Abortion would be legal in the United States.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's really depressing and I'm really tired of seeing seeing lists that go:

All countries in the world without access to national healthcare: "United States, North Korea, Ethiopia".

'All countries in the world that use the imperial measurement system: "United States, Ethiopia"

'Countries in the world that have a child death rate before reaching the age of 18 above 1%: "United States, Nigeria, Chad, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia"

'All countries in the world with an incarceration rate above 1%:
" United States, China"

'Countries in the world that ban abortion absolutely: "United States, Egypt, Ethiopia" '

We should strive to be better than Ethiopia, is what I'm saying.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I just wonder if pro-lifers ever look at a list like this and go "Thanks Jesus, We're close to reaching our goal of giving the US the same position as Haiti or Siera Leone. Now those are some places that you can trust to have the figured that whole 'human rights' thing out."


France and Italy have abortion restrictions more restrictive than the Mississippi restrictions under debate in the Dobbs case at the Supreme Court.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Interesting. I was having a look at this very map recently.

I wish I had a joke just this once. I don't.

We should be better. The fact that we aren't is sad.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: US soon to be in the dark brown "prohibited"


How do? Do you think New York or California will ban abortion?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Weatherkiss: Alien Robot: If the Alito decision stands, the United States will still be a country where abortion is allowed.

Except for all the Republican states that have trigger laws in effect to ban abortion if Roe is overturned. In that instance, it'd be more appropriate to say there will be certain areas of the United States where abortion is allowed.

Which would make it a blue country on the map in the article. No change. Abortion would be legal in the United States.


That's dishonest, though. The map of the US itself would have to be broken up into blue and dark brown sections accordingly. The states aren't united when it comes to permitting abortion, and when the states themselves have laws that criminalize leaving the state to receive an abortion, that makes going to California or New York for an abortion in itself a criminal act, and therefore prohibited.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: It's really depressing and I'm really tired of seeing seeing lists that go:

All countries in the world without access to national healthcare: "United States, North Korea, Ethiopia".

'All countries in the world that use the imperial measurement system: "United States, Ethiopia"

'Countries in the world that have a child death rate before reaching the age of 18 above 1%: "United States, Nigeria, Chad, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia"

'All countries in the world with an incarceration rate above 1%:
" United States, China"

'Countries in the world that ban abortion absolutely: "United States, Egypt, Ethiopia" '

We should strive to be better than Ethiopia, is what I'm saying.


Ethiopia uses the metric system. The countries that don't are the United States, Myanmar, and Liberia.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I just wonder if pro-lifers ever look at a list like this and go "Thanks Jesus, We're close to reaching our goal of giving the US the same position as Haiti or Siera Leone. Now those are some places that you can trust to have the figured that whole 'human rights' thing out."

France and Italy have abortion restrictions more restrictive than the Mississippi restrictions under debate in the Dobbs case at the Supreme Court.


Oh fark off with that BS. If the leaked decision had been about 14 vs 15 weeks, you might have a point. 11 states have passed laws that outaw all abortions without any exception that trigger if Roe is overturned. The Dobbs case is just a key to open the door to implement a complete ban and don't even try to deny it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Secretly pass a law that classifies fetuses as British soldiers, then claim protections under the third amendment.

Problem solved, now it's covered in the constitution
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
During much of the Soviet era abortion was the only form of birth control available in that part of the world and it was used quite a lot.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know I keep denying it to myself, but is this Weimar America?
It's bloody inconvenient to pick up roots and get out.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: It's really depressing and I'm really tired of seeing seeing lists that go:

All countries in the world without access to national healthcare: "United States, North Korea, Ethiopia".

'All countries in the world that use the imperial measurement system: "United States, Ethiopia"

'Countries in the world that have a child death rate before reaching the age of 18 above 1%: "United States, Nigeria, Chad, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia"

'All countries in the world with an incarceration rate above 1%:
" United States, China"

'Countries in the world that ban abortion absolutely: "United States, Egypt, Ethiopia" '

We should strive to be better than Ethiopia, is what I'm saying.


Ethiopia doesn't use the Imperial system.  Myanmar, the U.S., and Liberia use it, with the U.K. using a mix of Imperial and metric.  Ethiopia is metric
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
US has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world.  What we fight about in court (15 week bans) is even more permissive than all of Europe (except for Benelux countries)
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Sim Tree: It's really depressing and I'm really tired of seeing seeing lists that go:

All countries in the world without access to national healthcare: "United States, North Korea, Ethiopia".

'All countries in the world that use the imperial measurement system: "United States, Ethiopia"

'Countries in the world that have a child death rate before reaching the age of 18 above 1%: "United States, Nigeria, Chad, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia"

'All countries in the world with an incarceration rate above 1%:
" United States, China"

'Countries in the world that ban abortion absolutely: "United States, Egypt, Ethiopia" '

We should strive to be better than Ethiopia, is what I'm saying.

Ethiopia doesn't use the Imperial system.  Myanmar, the U.S., and Liberia use it, with the U.K. using a mix of Imperial and metric.  Ethiopia is metric


Didn't really think Myanmar and Liberia had their shiat together.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.