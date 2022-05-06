 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Two patrol boats, one drone   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Russia, Russian ships, Snake Island, Russian Raptor boats, Crimea, Ukraine  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For guys facing no naval forces, these guys are losing an impressive number of boats.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵Bayraktar!🎵
 
jkerr419us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it me or were both fast attack boats just sitting there with the second one having an oh shiat moment and hitting the gas at the last second?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunken ships make excellent reefs for underwater wildlife. Thanks Vlad!

Sincerely,
National Geographic
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wessoman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Really Yahoo? Shocking Video? That's a *refreshing* video.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What two consenting boats do in their own wake is their own business.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was promised a big kaboom
leaving satisfied
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wasn't this like a week ago?
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hard to see with the captions blocking part of the video. 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Turkey must have a long waiting list for their drones at this point.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
3 boats this week.   Just need to convert the Black Sea Fleet subs to cargo 200 now. More diving sites in the future.
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jkerr419us: Is it me or were both fast attack boats just sitting there with the second one having an oh shiat moment and hitting the gas at the last second?


There was a much longer (maybe 3 mins total?) video of the strikes on Twitter two (?) days ago (I watch a lot of UKR war clips on Twitter, so the timing kinda blends). In that one, one of the boats seems to be at tolling speeds and didn't do much, but the other boat was doing S-turns and varying speeds - seemed to have noticed that it was being spotted (guessing it was boat 2).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Igor, that stupid kite can't hurt us with their puny rockets.... Igor? Igor? Where'd you go?"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Independent estimates put the number of TB2s in Ukraine at between 20 and 50.

Queue up Russia claiming to have destroyed 200.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Losing ships in a land war is the height of failure
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Turkey must have a long waiting list for their drones at this point.


Turkey is selling drones to Ukraine, and buying Russian fossil fuels

They just don't care either way
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They'll never get to Montana at this rate.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kkinnison: mongbiohazard: Turkey must have a long waiting list for their drones at this point.

Turkey is selling drones to Ukraine, and buying Russian fossil fuels

They just don't care either way


34th Rule of Acquisition: War is good for business.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
