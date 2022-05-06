 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   19-year-old drowns during BBQ outing due to using way too much sauce   (japantoday.com) divider line
    Aichi Prefecture, 19-year-old man, Toyota, Honshū, Toyota, Aichi, Gifu Prefecture  
10 Comments     (+0 »)
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must have been new to BBQ, because if you eat enough you float. Or they don't add sugar to their sauce, which makes the insulin help pump the fat directly into storage.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, he came to a sticky end?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Boy, that's a lot of year olds!

//19 of them
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OMG, WTF.
 
flucto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they were serving Carolina style BBQ and he lost the will to live?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sauce is boss.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Alcohol and water...
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Japan?

Probably a water demon.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was a sign. He ignored it. Darwin took his toll
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Old high school friends, 3 guys, 2 girls, "bbq", river, Japan, air quotes...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

