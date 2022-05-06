 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WESH Orlando)   Senior prank do doo do doo do doo   (wesh.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Orange County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, SUNRAIL COMMUTER SERVICE, DAVE MCDANIEL, ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER, SEMINOLE COUNTY, NEWCOMER BRIGHTLINE, GREG FOX  
•       •       •

1277 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 May 2022 at 3:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When my daughter was a freshman or sophomore, the Senior Prank at her school was putting super glue in all of the locks, and a freshly dead alligator standing guard at the front door.  Mouth propped open with a flower pot.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ran a big flat dead cat (found in the road) up the flagpole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: When my daughter was a freshman or sophomore, the Senior Prank at her school was putting super glue in all of the locks, and a freshly dead alligator standing guard at the front door.  Mouth propped open with a flower pot.


After all that planning and work, they chickened out and went with a *dead* gator?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, what do a Ponte Vedra shark and Jeffry Epstein have in common?

/my headline was funnier but the damn thing blocked me from posting.
 
goodbeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Hey, what do a Ponte Vedra shark and Jeffry Epstein have in common?

/my headline was funnier but the damn thing blocked me from posting.


Are you saying Hillary had the shark killed?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Lame prank, bro.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"prank"
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FirstDennis: We ran a big flat dead cat (found in the road) up the flagpole.


Did you practice proper etiquette and fly it under the American flag? Otherwise, you moved from a fun and harmless prank into anti-American hooliganism.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showing off their dissection skills they learned in biology class.  Good goin' guys!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Hey, what do a Ponte Vedra shark and Jeffry Epstein have in common?

/my headline was funnier but the damn thing blocked me from posting.


Oh really?  What was your headline?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expected this to be another Florida senior gated community shooting because of a dog pooping/walking too near their golf course.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Meh. Lame prank, bro.


I'll say. In my day, we used a dead homeless person rigged up like a marionette that we would make dance. We all had a good laugh and no one got hurt. Well, not a real person anyways.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I see that Florida Boys are well on their way to becoming Florida Men.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: BizarreMan: When my daughter was a freshman or sophomore, the Senior Prank at her school was putting super glue in all of the locks, and a freshly dead alligator standing guard at the front door.  Mouth propped open with a flower pot.

After all that planning and work, they chickened out and went with a *dead* gator?


They should have released six live gators with numbers painted on them. 1,2,3,5,6,7. Make them go crazy looking for #4.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.