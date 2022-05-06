 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Free inside: One jagged metal Krusty-O   (theguardian.com) divider line
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazzman - Carole King (81.121.01)
Youtube OuNSrgLV648
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krusty Eats A Krusty O - The Simpsons
Youtube 9Ij-Y6R2fpo


Season 6 Simpsons is best Simpsons.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf


And this didn't even happen in the US healthcare system!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf


Yep. Adult-onset asthma doesn't start with a stabbing pain.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teenagers usually only metaphorically inhale food.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf


Knew someone with a broken arm that got the equivalent of oh just walk it off.  After 2 days it finally was obviously not the fark ok to the point the parent relented.  Not everyone's that smart about this shiat
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats the follow-up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am finishing a master's degree and potentially storming towards a mixed netball grand final

That needs to be a new Farkism.
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Behold! The ultimate pig!

https://www.etsy.com/listing/742314051/the-ultimate-pog?gpla=1&gao=1&
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ifky: Behold! The ultimate pig!

https://www.etsy.com/listing/742314051/the-ultimate-pog?gpla=1&gao=1&


Behold! The ultimate pog!

/farking auto correct
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OuNSrgLV648?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=3]


man, when my oldest sister brought the 45 single for that back from the record store... she let me play it all the time and i did.

/no i was not always allowed to play the zeppelin and stones and yadda at my leisure :-(
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Carole King - Jazzman (Official Audio)
Youtube szcD2pAjd_8


This is the version that's forever burned to memory, with the studio mixing.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nope. Nothing wrong here.
 
bababa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the family is on vacation in Malaysia when something goes wrong with their son's health, but they don't take him to the doctor. In Singapore, though, on their way home to Australia, they do go to the hospital because Dad has an ear infection.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf


There's no denial like medical denial. People think they can just walk off any serious injury.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf

There's no denial like medical denial. People think they can just walk off any serious injury.


Aren't you an anti-vaxxer?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Russ1642: dumbobruni: your kid is screaming and writhing in pain, and you're like "oh, that can wait a week"

wtf

There's no denial like medical denial. People think they can just walk off any serious injury.

Aren't you an anti-vaxxer?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's see, I've got all my childhood vaccines, flu shot every year for over a decade, travel vaccines, three covid vaccines (so far), and my kid gets his vaccines the day they're available to him. Sure, I'm an anti-vaxxer. LOL.
 
