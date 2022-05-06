 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Surgeon says excessive masturbation doesn't cause your palms to grow hair, but it will make you end up losing the hair on your head (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
53
•       •       •

53 Comments     (+0 »)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Define "excessive."

/Full head of hair at 50.  Maybe I'm just not doing it enough.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...


Sorry, can you repeat that? I was too busy masturbating.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...


I don't know, that tracks with my experience with thinning hair over the past couple years. Being single in the time of COVID left me with a lot of free time on my hands...
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the headline hadn't threatened your penis playtime, you never would have learned that the real problem is your crappy diet.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be bald by now if this was true.
 
make_me_some_pie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearing 50 and still have thick full head of hair. So maybe I'm the exception that proves the rule?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...

I don't know, that tracks with my experience with thinning hair over the past couple years. Being single in the time of COVID left me with a lot of free time on my hands...


Amongst other things on your hands, I guess.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Define "excessive."

/Full head of hair at 50.  Maybe I'm just not doing it enough.


I masterbated a lot less when I had more hair....so losing hair made me masterbated more...not the other way
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...


"OK doc, but what if I just rub my load into my scalp when I'm done, would that help?"
 
LucasLuminaro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been going bald in my 40s.   Assume what you want.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never head hair on my head. The scrotum, sure, but never on the head.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."


aaronsoundguy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If that was even remotely true I would be as bald as a cue ball.

/not the case.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd have to be pretty much non-stop masturbating throughout the day before it had any sort of effect on your hair.

Surgeon's hairline reveal...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The hell with that...let's see the Page 3 babe:

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/fashion-beauty/page-3-model-flashes-underboob-26888493
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can look like classic Jeff Lynne in a couple of months. So, false.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ar393: Psychopusher: Define "excessive."

/Full head of hair at 50.  Maybe I'm just not doing it enough.

I masterbated a lot less when I had more hair....so losing hair made me masterbated more...not the other way


There's the scientific conclusion right there!

/going balled
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You don't really ejaculate much after the seventh O in any 24 hour period, so you really couldn't be leeching much of anything out of your body after that. 8+ and you're really just shooting dust clouds Taco Bell uses to flavor their cinnamon twists.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Excessive frequency or excessive duration?

/pointless question in my case
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
By that logic every male on earth should be bald by the age of 18.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: By that logic every male on earth should be bald by the age of 18.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Explains a lot thanks.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well shiat.  He couldn't have told me that before I sat down in the bathroom stall?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oops..
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're rubbing the wrong head if you've  buffed off all the hair
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can I get a definition of "non stop" in the context?

For a friend.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kb7rky: The hell with that...let's see the Page 3 babe:

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/fashion-beauty/page-3-model-flashes-underboob-26888493


Time to lose some more hair.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And here I thought the zookeeper was just trying to get use to behave in front of the visitors.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I pretty much assume any non-surgical medical information that follows, "surgeon says..." is bullshiat.
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Easy fix - consume the ejaculate..
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: You're rubbing the wrong head if you've  buffed off all the hair


I've got two hands, smart guy
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GRCooper: HighlanderRPI: You're rubbing the wrong head if you've  buffed off all the hair

I've got two hands, smart guy


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: "an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

[Fark user image image 591x390]


Someone with decent photoshop skills should adjust the hairline on the second photo
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
masturbating "too much" can end up losing their hair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would think if there's an association is because they're both being caused by the same androgens, not one causing the other.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lol
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: You don't really ejaculate much after the seventh O in any 24 hour period, so you really couldn't be leeching much of anything out of your body after that. 8+ and you're really just shooting dust clouds Taco Bell uses to flavor their cinnamon twists.


Ever try and see how many times you can go for in a row? On the 13th time in a row I nearly screamed in pain when I came. The little muscles inside me did not like being abused like that.

After the first couple times, it wasn't actually much fun anymore, from that point on it was pure curiosity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Define "excessive."

/Full head of hair at 50.  Maybe I'm just not doing it enough.


I should be completely bald. Pushing 50
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"You'd have to be pretty much non-stop masturbating throughout the day before it had any sort of effect on your hair.


SOB$%@#
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ryebread: Somaticasual: "Dr Ahmad said that although vitamin A, found in semen, is important regarding hair loss an individual would need to be 'pretty much non-stop masturbating' to see any noticeable difference in their hairline."

You have to love articles that entirely cancel out their headlines by paragraph 5...

I don't know, that tracks with my experience with thinning hair over the past couple years. Being single in the time of COVID left me with a lot of free time on my hands...


You named it "Free Time?"
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tough break for handjob
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bullshiat I have a ton of hair
 
mikefinch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Hyperbolic Hyperbole: You don't really ejaculate much after the seventh O in any 24 hour period, so you really couldn't be leeching much of anything out of your body after that. 8+ and you're really just shooting dust clouds Taco Bell uses to flavor their cinnamon twists.

Ever try and see how many times you can go for in a row? On the 13th time in a row I nearly screamed in pain when I came. The little muscles inside me did not like being abused like that.

After the first couple times, it wasn't actually much fun anymore, from that point on it was pure curiosity.


ROOKIE NUMBERS.

I've definitely blown past that. Yeah. I'm bragging. I beat off like a champ. Keep trying to go pro but they won't let me back in the gym.
 
